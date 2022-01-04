Alia Bhatt signed Brahmastra at the age of 21, today she is 28 years old – Karan Johar! Alia Bhatt signed Brahmastra at the age of 21

Brahmastra is one such film which has been in the news for a long time but till now it has not been completed. Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and megastar Amitabh Bachchan are going to be seen in this film. Producer Karan Johar is making the film and recently he has said something about this film and Alia Bhatt which is in discussion. During this he was in an interview. He says that when Alia Bhatt signed this film,

Then she used to be 21 years old, today she is 28 years old but the film has not been released. By this he meant that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gave seven years of their lives to the film.

Karan Johar praised both of them a lot. Apart from this, while talking to Anupama Chopra, Karan said that.. “You can just write on the fact that there is Ayan Mukerji who has worked for seven years every day of his life.

