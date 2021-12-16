Alia Bhatt Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi To Premiere At The 72nd Berlin Film Festival | Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to premiere at 72nd Berlin Film Festival

Producer expressed happiness

Jayantilal Gada, Producer of Pen Studio said on the selection of the film, “I believe in Mr. Bhansali and his skills. I am very happy that our film will be presented at the Berlin International Film Festival and I am proud to be associated with Mr. Bhansali. Alia has done a great job and I am also thankful to Ajay Devgn for being a part of this project. This is a story that will connect and appeal to a global audience.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Ajay Devgan, Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari and Seema Pahwa in important roles. At the same time, Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi will be seen showing cameos.

Film on the life of Gangubai

Mumbai’s mafia queen Gangubai used to help girls who were in dire need of money by running her kotha in Kamathipura area of ​​Mumbai. At the same time, Gangubai also used to fight for the rights of these girls. It is based on his life.

based on real events

Alia wanted to do a film with Bhansali for a long time. Obviously he is very excited about this film. His character in the film is going to be very strong. After Raazi, it will now also be a film based on real life incidents of Alia. The film is based on the book by Hussain Zaidi.

