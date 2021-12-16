Alia Bhatt Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi To Premiere At The 72nd Berlin Film Festival | Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to premiere at 72nd Berlin Film Festival
Producer expressed happiness
Jayantilal Gada, Producer of Pen Studio said on the selection of the film, “I believe in Mr. Bhansali and his skills. I am very happy that our film will be presented at the Berlin International Film Festival and I am proud to be associated with Mr. Bhansali. Alia has done a great job and I am also thankful to Ajay Devgn for being a part of this project. This is a story that will connect and appeal to a global audience.”
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Ajay Devgan, Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari and Seema Pahwa in important roles. At the same time, Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi will be seen showing cameos.
Film on the life of Gangubai
Mumbai’s mafia queen Gangubai used to help girls who were in dire need of money by running her kotha in Kamathipura area of Mumbai. At the same time, Gangubai also used to fight for the rights of these girls. It is based on his life.
based on real events
Alia wanted to do a film with Bhansali for a long time. Obviously he is very excited about this film. His character in the film is going to be very strong. After Raazi, it will now also be a film based on real life incidents of Alia. The film is based on the book by Hussain Zaidi.
Ajay Devgan’s character
After ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ajay Devgn are back together. Ajay Devgan is playing a special cameo in the film. He is playing the character of an underworld don. His role is small but strong.
Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt
This year Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt are going to appear together in two films – Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR.. Both the films were going to clash earlier, but then Sanjay Leela Bhansali postponed the release by a month.
