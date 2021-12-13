Alia Bhatt talk about RRR movie shooting experience with ram charan and jr ntr. Alia Bhatt talks about RRR movie shooting experience Ram Charan and Jr NTR

Ramcharan and Jr NTR talk only in Telugu language

Sharing her shooting experience with Jr NTR and Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt said that when we were on the sets of RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR used to talk only in Telugu language. Alia said that Ram Charan ignored her several times on the sets. The two could not talk on the set.

used to tease each other

Alia said that Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s friendship is very good. Both used to tease each other during the shooting on the sets. While doing this, both did not think that they had anyone else. During the shooting of a song, when Alia asked Ramcharan the meaning of a word, Ramcharan helped him.

Ramcharan said Alia is very beautiful

Sharing the anecdote, Alia Bhatt said that I have worked with NTR before. He told me that he has not worked with any actress for the last few days. Ramcharan is a very calm and settled actor. Responding to the question of ignoring Alia Bhatt, Ramcharan said that I used to be ashamed. Because you are so beautiful.

This is the story of RRR

Let us tell you that RRR is the story of two Indian revolutionaries i.e. Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film is releasing in theaters on 7 January 2022. Alia Bhatt is playing the role of Sita in the film. RRR is releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam along with Hindi. The story of the film is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. The story of RRR is set in the year 1920. When Alluri and Komaram were seen fighting against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad.