Alia Bhatt tries to fix her single Jhumka with 10 expressions at Anushka Ranjan’s wedding

started from here

It was at this moment that Alia realized that her beautiful Jhumka from Bareilly was probably a little loose. That’s it, he immediately started tightening the screws of his earrings.

Cameras kept getting pictures

Now it seems that sometimes the screw got loose and sometimes it got tightened. And in the confusion of this screw, Alia and her facial expressions kept changing and the camera kept capturing her cute expressions.

what was the joke?

Now either by coming to this picture, Alia realized that the cameras were capturing her or someone shared a funny joke!

watch the cameras

Eventually, Alia woke up seeing the cameras and tried to pose properly.

lost in conversation

And then Alia made a sweet attempt to ignore the whole jhumka scene by diverting her attention from the cameras and talking to Shaheen.

Alia looked very beautiful

Now the jhumka has been fixed but everyone’s attention has gone on the beauty of Alia. Otherwise, till now only his expressions were winning hearts.

Sister arrived with Shaheen

Alia reached her best friend Anushka Ranjan’s wedding with sister Shaheen.

front pose

Alia tried to give a good picture of herself as soon as she saw the camera.

Oops Aaliyah!

As we go, we are left with this cute picture of Alia Bhatt.