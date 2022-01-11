Alia Bhatt was replaced by Kiara Advani in Shershah | Bollywood ex couples who worked together | Alia Bhatt was the first choice in Shershaah

Favored by Siddharth – Kiara The pairing of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani was well-liked for Shershaah. At the identical time, each of them got here very shut to one another from this movie, after which the information of their being in a relationship began flying. There are additionally stories of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra getting married quickly. Siddharth and Alia will not be proper however there are various such couples in Bollywood who got here together for movies even after the breakup. Shahid Kapoor – Kareena Kapoor Khan When Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor had been relationship one another, they had been additionally taking pictures together for Imtiaz Ali’s movie Jab We Met. The 2 broke up in the center of the movie. However then each of them accomplished the movie in a really skilled method and it’s one in all the finest romantic comedy movies in the historical past of Bollywood. After this Shahid and Kareena additionally got here together in Udta Punjab. Regardless that each had been a part of completely different tales in this movie, each of them promoted the movie together and likewise answered all the unusual questions. Akshay Kumar – Shilpa Shetty Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty had a breakup once they had been taking pictures for Dharmesh Darshan’s movie Dhadkan. That too such that Shilpa Shetty had stated that Akshay Kumar left her utilizing her. Regardless of this, Dhadkan is taken into account one in all the finest music movies of the 2000s. In the present day each Akshay and Shilpa have moved forward in their lives and have additionally appeared on some actuality exhibits together. READ Also Indian Idol 12 Host Aditya Narayan Croons on --> -->

Amitabh Bachchan – Rekha

When Amitabh Bachchan’s profession was sinking in any respect, he was supported by Yash Chopra with a bang movie. However the solely situation was that the reel and actual casting of the movie could be the identical. The movie was Silsila. The place there was a narrative of Pati, Patni Aur Woh and therefore Yash Chopra needed Jaya Bachchan and Rekha to be in this movie with Amitabh Bachchan. Rekha agreed to this movie and regardless of being a flop, Silsila remained one in all the historic movies of Bollywood.

Katrina Kaif – Ranbir Kapoor

When Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor signed Jagga Jasoos, each had been a really stunning couple. However the movie took so lengthy to be made that by the finish of the movie, each weren’t able to see one another’s face. This factor was additionally clearly seen in the promotion of Jagga Jasoos. Nonetheless, the good factor was that Ranbir and Katrina accomplished the movie for Anurag Basu.

Ranbir Kapoor – Deepika Padukone

Seeing Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone together in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha, everybody mourned the indisputable fact that the two are not a pair. After they had been a pair, their chemistry was very weak in Bachna Ae Haseeno. However submit the breakup, Ranbir and Deepika have grow to be one in all the cutest on-screen couples of Bollywood and followers are all the time excited to see them together.

Katrina Kaif – Salman Khan

When Ranbir Kapoor was relationship Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif was allegedly relationship Salman Khan. At the moment Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif had been doing a movie named Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani. In the midst of this movie, each of them went on a trip from the place their personal footage had been leaked. Nonetheless, after a couple of years all the things went effectively and Katrina Kaif appeared in Tiger Zinda Hai reverse Salman Khan with the identical scintillating chemistry.

READ Also Walmart will have PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles available today [UPDATE: PS5 and Xbox Series X SOLD OUT]

-->