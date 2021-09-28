Alia Bhatt Wishes Ranbir Kapoor Happy Birthday: Alia Bhatt Romantic Photo With Ranbir Kapoor: Alia Bhatt shared a beautiful picture of her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday on September 28 from her Instagram account.
This picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is very much liked by the fans and they are commenting a lot. About 10 lakh people have liked the picture in one hour. Also, all the celebs have showered love on this picture. This is the first time that Alia Bhatt has shared such a romantic picture with Ranbir Kapoor. So far there has been speculation about the news of the couple’s wedding, but these pictures have cleared up a lot.
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in films like ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Animal’. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in films like ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Love Story’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Darlings’, ‘RRR’ and ‘Takht’. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir will be sharing screen space for the first time in director Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra’.
