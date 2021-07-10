Alia Bhatt Wore A transparent top and trolled for that | Alia Bhatt wore a strange top, everything inside is visible!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt dominates social media. People like every style of the actress. These days the actress is in discussion about her films, but recently she also got trolled for her outfit.

People did not like Alia’s look

Actress Alia Bhatt was recently seen in a gray top. The actress looked amazing in this long top, but being a bit transparent of this top overshadowed the actress. His bra was clearly visible in this top, on which people were commenting.

Alia’s look

Talking about the look of the actress, she was wearing a loose top, which was dark gray in color as well as she wore black shorts. To complete this look, she was wearing white footwear and tied her hair. This look looks quite comfortable, but because of this comfort, she started getting trolled.

Alia’s movies

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Alia will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ and ‘Brahmastra’. In ‘Brahmastra’, she is going to share screen with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.

