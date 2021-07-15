Alia Bhatt’s cousin Ssmilly Suri’s unique pole dance | Alia Bhatt’s cousin Ssmilly Suri did a unique pole dance, watch VIDEO

New Delhi: You must remember actress Smiley Suri, who made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Kalyug’. But do you know that this actress is none other than Bollywood star Alia Bhatt’s first cousin. For the past many years, the film has been away from the screen. Let us tell you that Smiley is also a great pole dancer. Today we are going to show you one such unique pole dance video of her.

The magic was done from the first film

Actress Smiley Suri had cast a spell on people with her acting in the film ‘Kalyug’, which made everyone crazy. But today Smiley is living a life of a lot of oblivion. Smiley Suri is a great pole dancer and shares her dance videos on social media every day. Watch this video…

Pole dance beach hair made, drank drink

Let us tell you that this video was posted by Smiley Suri at the time of lockdown last year. In this video, she is seen doing pole dance in a very unique way. In which she is sweeping while doing pole dance, reading a book, making hair and drinking juice.

Innovative idea appreciated

Hardly anyone would have done such activities while doing pole dancing. However, people liked this innovative idea of ​​smiley during the lock down. Let us tell you that Smiley Suri is not only Alia Bhatt but also the first cousin of actor Emraan Hashmi.

Appeared in these movies

Smiley was born on 30 April 1983 in Mumbai. In the year 2005, Smiley made his debut with the film ‘Kalyug’. This was also Mohit Suri’s directorial debut as a director. The film had a good collection at the box office but it did not benefit Smiley’s career much. After this film, Smiley appeared in films like ‘Yeh Mera India’, ‘Crook’, ‘Crackers’ but she did not get success.

Such is personal life

Let us tell you that after two years of marriage, Smiley had separated from her husband. After her troubles and failure in films, Smiley became a victim of depression. In an interview, Smiley had told that his father and his grandmother had passed away. After this she was very broken and went into depression.

Also read: Javed Jaaferi’s half-sister Muskkaan Jaaferi’s beauty is mind blowing, all star kids fail in hotness

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to