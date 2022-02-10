Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi gets UA certificate, passes with minor cuts, knows the deleted scene | Censored scissors on Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, this scene related to Jawaharlal Nehru was deleted!

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi gets UA certificate, passes with minor cuts, knows the deleted scene

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Ajay Devgan, Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari and Seema Pahwa in important roles.

Gangubai used to help girls who were in dire need of money by running her kotha in Kamathipura area of ​​Mumbai. At the same time, Gangubai also used to fight for the rights of these girls. This film is based on his life.

Who was Gangubai?

Who was Gangubai?

The real name of Gangubai Kathiawadi was Ganga Harjeevandas Kathiawadi. He was born in 1939 in a well-to-do family in Kathiawar, Gujarat. His family members were associated with advocacy. But she did not take heart in studies and wanted to become an actress.

husband sold it

husband sold it

When Gangubai Kathiawadi was 16 years old, she fell in love with her father’s accountant, Ramaniklal. The family did not agree to this relationship, so she did love marriage and fled to Mumbai with her husband. But the husband cheated her.. and sold it for 500 rupees at a kotha in Mumbai.

constrained by circumstances

constrained by circumstances

By kneeling in front of the situation, Ganga had to be made by Gangubai and had to come into prostitution. There was a famous don Karim Lala in those days, when no one supported Gangubai, Karim Lala played him. Gangubai tied Rakhi to Karim Lala and made him her brother. Ajay Devgan is playing the character of Karim Lala in the film.

won the election

won the election

Gangubai had done many things for the protection of sex workers, orphans and girls who were brought to the shelter by fraud. He started raising his voice for the safety of women. Worked for orphans. Gangubai participated in the domestic elections held in Kamathipura and won.

