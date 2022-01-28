Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to release on this day, announces Sanjay Leela Bhansali! Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to release on this day

wait a month

Yes, the fans will have to wait for about a month for this film. Alia Bhatt has played the real character of Gangubai Kathiawadi in the film and the trailer of this film has also been released long ago.

brahmastra

However, it remains to be seen whether its second trailer is released by the makers or not? Because it’s been a long time. Talking about Alia Bhatt, at this time she is also busy with Brahmastra and her name is in discussion about RRR.

love story of rocky and rani

In the coming time with Ranveer Singh, Rocky and Rani will be a part of the love story, which has been announced a few months back. This will be the second time that Alia Bhatt’s strong pair is going to be seen with Ranveer Singh.

Won the hearts of people with brilliant acting

Before this, both of them had won the hearts of people with their brilliant performances in Gully Boy. Alia Bhatt is famous about the fact that she breathes life into any character and this is the reason that in such a short span of time she has made a name for herself as an actress in the industry.

Career start

She will be a part of many great projects in the coming years. Let us tell you that Alia Bhatt started her career with Student of the Year. Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan were also in this film.