Alia Bhatt’s Weight Loss and Diet Secrets

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made her special identity as soon as she stepped into the Bollywood industry at a very young age. Since the success of the first film, he has gained a special recognition worldwide by giving many superhit films. Today she is counted among the top actresses of Bollywood. Alia is very busy these days shooting for her upcoming films. But at the same time, she is sweating a lot in the gym to stay fit.

It is said that Alia Bhatt had reduced her weight of 16 kg in just 3 months. Today his fitness has become an inspiration for millions of people.

Alia told that her beauty has improved only after the weight loss. To lose weight, Alia has also strictly followed her workout routine, she used to consume only boiled vegetables in the food.

Apart from this, along with sweating in the gym, she never forgets to do yoga. Along with yoga, Alia does meditation so that she remains stress free. Along with this, the actress also includes kick boxing, running, swimming and weight lifting in her fitness routine.