Alias ​​Javed Javed Akhtar Shabana Azmi: People started calling Urfi Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter, Shabana Azmi had to give an explanation

Alias ​​Bigg Boss appeared in OTT Alias ​​Javed was in the discussion about Bigg Boss OTT recently. Although Urfi was soon removed from the show, Urfi remained in the spotlight on social media due to her bold pictures.

Shabana Azmi explained As Urfi Javed was trolled on social media as he is the granddaughter of Javed Akhtar, his wife Shabana Azmi revealed. Shabana said that Urfi Javed has nothing to do with lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Urfi also commented on the issue “It’s funny that people are linking me to Javed Akhtar because of my last name,” she told a news portal, referring to Urfi as Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter on social media.

Urvi Javed was trolled on the pictures Last week, Urfi Javed was heavily trolled on social media for his airport look. In fact, some photos of Urfi from the airport went viral in which she was wearing a denim crop jacket and her entire bra was visible through it.

Has appeared in several TV series Urfi Javed has acted in many TV series like Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Saat Fere Ki Hera Pheri, Bepnah, Jiji Maa, Dayan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kahalata Hai, Kasauti Zindagi Ke.

Nowadays, it is not possible to say when and how confusion spreads on social media. In such a situation, Urfi Javed, who is always in the news due to his bold look, came to prominence. In fact, some social media users started calling Urfi the granddaughter of lyricist Javed Akhtar. More people started trolling Javed Akhtar over the issue. Let’s find out what the truth is.