Alia’s Fan Ranbir, Sunny Deol’s Devotee, Fardeen Returns

Alia’s fan Ranbir

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s closeness is being talked about a lot and it is even being said that soon both of them can give a feast to the film industry by careful. Photos of both of them holidaying together abroad have also been printed a lot. Ranbir is not tired of praising Alia Bhatt these days. He says Alia is a great actress and will win a National Award for her upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Ranveer is in a way right as Bhansali’s films ‘Devdas’, ‘Black’, ‘Meri Kaam’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmavat’ have won National Awards.

Bhansali is famous for making women-oriented films, so maybe ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ also snatches some National Award and Alia will strengthen her credibility in the film industry. ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is the story of a woman who, after being deceived by her lover, is pushed into the business of sexism and later emerges as a powerful force in this world. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is directing ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Ranbir Kapoor has just dropped out of Bhansali school. In a way, Ranbir is killing two birds with one stone. On the one hand he is encouraging Alia and on the other hand he is creating curiosity among the people about ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Sunny Deol Devotees

Directed by Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol’s film ‘Gadar – Ek Prem Katha’, 20 years ago in 2001, there was a lot of buzz and the scenes of Sunny Deol going to Pakistan to uproot the handpamp continued to be interpreted on different forums for two decades. Now Anil Sharma has announced to make its sequel ‘Gadar 2’. Anyway, Anil Sharma has been a devotee of the Deol family. It is said in the film world that there is no fixed formula for the success of films, so people believe in repeating their old successes.

Sequel films are a way of repeating their past success. Sharma’s last three films – ‘Veer’ with Salman, ‘Singh Saab the Great’ with ‘Sunny’ and ‘Genius’ with Utkarsh Sharma have failed. On the other hand, Sunny Deol has also become a director and has made ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ with his son Karan Deol. His films like ‘Mohalla Asi’ and ‘Bhaiji Superhit’ have been released with great difficulty. So it was necessary for both Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol to repeat their past success. The announcement of ‘Gadar 2’ is absolutely right in this respect.

return of fardeen

Handsome heroes like Firoz Khan had their place in Hindi films. His films ranging from ‘Dharmatma’ to ‘Qurbani’ created a lot of ruckus at the ticket window. Then in 1998, he made his son Fardeen Khan a hero with ‘Prem Aggan’. Fardeen continued in films for 10-12 years with sporadic successes. Then after getting caught in the cocaine scandal, his career softened like a cold papad. Fardeen’s last release was ‘Dulha Mil Gaya’ in 2010. After this film, which was in a situation like earning a thousand by putting sixteen hundred, Fardeen Khan became extinct. Now T-Series and Sanjay Gupta (of ‘Kaante’ fame) have picked up the contract to revive Fardeen Khan. The film will be titled ‘Blast’ and will be directed by Kookie Gulati. Riteish Deshmukh will also be seen in the film along with Fardeen. It will be inspired by the Venezuelan film ‘Rock Pepper Caesar’.