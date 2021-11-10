Alibaba Downplays Singles Day for a Tense Time in China
Singles Day used to be the biggest, undoubted celebration of consumerism on earth: 24-hour online retail spree, starting with a chef full of confetti and brands, celebrity pitchman and alibaba, chinese e. – At the center of all this is the commercial Titan.
This single day, the annual November 11 tradition, Chinese buyers are still likely to buy plenty of stuff. But this year’s dhoom looks a little too indecent.
Shopping Holiday, invented by Alibaba over a decade ago, is evolving into a new era for China’s Internet industry, emphasizing fairness and accountability, and increasing public over-the-top prices. The last single day for Alibaba was an opportunity to showcase the latest innovations to motivate people to spend more carelessly. This year’s big themes: green logistics, eco-friendly products and “careful” use.
Alibaba’s Tmall app is offering “green vouchers” for discounts on energy-efficient and low-impact items. The company’s logistics unit is offering to recycle packaging waste at 60,000 pickup stations across China. Alibaba says it will donate one yuan or about 16 cents each time someone interacts during the event with a social media post about the company’s charitable activities.
“We must take advantage of the power of 11.11 to promote sustainable development and promote inclusiveness to our customers, merchants and partners in our ecosystem,” Alibaba Chief Marketing Officer Chris Tung said last month.
One of the mainstays of Singles Day is that Alibaba announced its Blowout Final Sales figures, which topped the previous year’s Blowout number by a dramatic margin. Asked if Alibaba would continue this tradition this year, Mr Tung said the company’s focus had shifted from net sales growth to “sustainable growth”.
An Alibaba spokesman also declined to say this week whether the company would release sales figures after the event.
(Alibaba has already quietly begun to change the meaning of its Marquee Singles Day number: last year, the sales figures it announced were the total value of orders, not just during the 24 hours of November 11, but in the 10 days prior to that. There is no standard definition, which gives the company the latitude to select the reported result.)
This is the time for big tech in China under the leadership of Xi Jinping. As Mr. Xi prepares for a third term as the country’s best leader in the past, his government has installed new regulatory railings around Alibaba and other Internet heavyweights, ending a period of unbridled boom for the industry.
This spring, China’s no-confidence motion fined Alibaba 2.8 billion for anti-competitive practices, the largest fine in the agency’s history. Financial regulators have ordered Alibaba’s Internet-finance sister company, Ant, to restructure its business and submit to strict scrutiny.
Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma was once seen regularly at the Singles Day evening gala, doing card tricks with Scarlett Johansson and posing on stage with Daniel Craig. This year, Mr. Ma has disappeared from the public eye, raising concerns about his safety.
Last month, the South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong-owned newspaper owned by Alibaba, quoted unnamed sources as saying Ma was visiting research institutes in the Netherlands. The trip was a sign that authorities did not stop him from leaving China, as they sometimes do with people in connection with investigations or court proceedings.
That was reason enough to delight Alibaba shareholders, as the company’s share price plummeted nearly half a year later.
Beijing has not stopped trying to be more rude to Internet companies. Regulators have asked companies to stop blocking links to each other’s services. They have ordered e-commerce sites not to bombard users with marketing messages before a single day.
Another new term for Chinese capitalists is “general prosperity” or a more equitable distribution of wealth. After Mr. Xi approved the theme in August, Alibaba pledged $ 15.5 billion for “general prosperity” goals. A few weeks later, the company’s chief executive, Daniel Zhang, added “general prosperity” to Alibaba’s “core corporate responsibilities.”
Alibaba says its role is to provide more support to small businesses in China that sell on their platform.
Wei Wei, 35, is the co-founder of Beats Per Minute 120, a brand of colorful patterned socks. For small sellers like him, Singles Day is never a guarantee, he said. During the event, he said, Alibaba directs buyers to big apps on its apps, which can boost sales that Alibaba likes to show off.
Mr Wei said Alibaba had recently cut some tariffs for merchants and provided more guidance to smaller retailers, including its own. But what will really help, he said, are more consumers eyeball. And while Alibaba is facing stiff competition on platforms like the Chinese version of Tiktok, Douyin, it knows that attracting those eyes is becoming more expensive.
Still, Mr Wei is happy to have the support of Alibaba. Other small traders, who have the potential for slow business, “are not included,” he said.
Alibaba declined to comment.
