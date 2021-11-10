Alibaba Downplays Singles Day for a Tense Time in China

Singles Day used to be the biggest, undoubted celebration of consumerism on earth: 24-hour online retail spree, starting with a chef full of confetti and brands, celebrity pitchman and alibaba, chinese e. – At the center of all this is the commercial Titan.

This single day, the annual November 11 tradition, Chinese buyers are still likely to buy plenty of stuff. But this year’s dhoom looks a little too indecent.

Shopping Holiday, invented by Alibaba over a decade ago, is evolving into a new era for China’s Internet industry, emphasizing fairness and accountability, and increasing public over-the-top prices. The last single day for Alibaba was an opportunity to showcase the latest innovations to motivate people to spend more carelessly. This year’s big themes: green logistics, eco-friendly products and “careful” use.