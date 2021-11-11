Alibaba reports slower sales growth for its Singles Day shopping event.

Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba said सि 84.5 billion worth of goods were sold on its platform at the Singles Day Shopping Festival, which ended on Thursday, up 8.5 percent from a year earlier and indicating that Beijing’s drive to tighten regulation on Internet companies has not slowed. Consumer enthusiasm for shopping online.

However, sales growth slowed to 26 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year.

The number that Alibaba announces each year after the big retail bonanza is the total merchandise volume, which is to show the total value of the order. There is no standard way to calculate this metric in the e-commerce industry, so the results reported by Alibaba are free to choose.

This year’s figures hit sales between November 1 and November 11. Singles Day was once a 24-hour event, but it has changed over the course of several weeks. Prior to last year, Alibaba’s headline number had only sold out on November 11th.