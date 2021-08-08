Alibaba Suspends Executives After Rape Accusation

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group said on Sunday it had suspended several executives after an employee accused her boss of raping her while on a work trip.

The suspension came hours after one of her employees posted an essay on the company’s intranet service in which she said her boss raped her while she was unconscious after a “night of drunkenness. “entertaining customers on July 27 in the eastern city of Jinan.

Her essay, which was released online, was shared widely on Weibo, a popular social media platform in China. More than 4,000 employees have also formed a #MeToo group on the company’s intranet condemning its boss.

In her essay, the employee said she had reported the incident to Alibaba, but was told that the company had decided not to fire her boss “because they were taking my reputation into account.” She said she was pulled from a corporate focus group after publishing her accusations.