Alicia Witt Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

What Is Alicia Witt’s Net Worth?

Alicia Witt is an American actress, singer-songwriter, pianist, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Witt first starred as Alia in the 1984 film “Dune,” and she played Zoey Woodbine on the CBS sitcom “Cybill” from 1995 to 1998.

Alicia has more than 80 acting credits to her name, including the films “Fun” (1994), “Mr. Holland’s Opus” (1995), “Urban Legend” (1998), “Playing Mona Lisa” (2000), and “Vanilla Sky” (2001) and the television series “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” (2007), “Friday Night Lights” (2009–2011), “Justified” (2014), “Nashville” (2016), and “Orange Is the New Black” (2019).

She wrote, directed, and produced the 2006 short film “Belinda’s Swan Song,” and she is credited as a writer and producer on the 2004 short “Girls’ Lunch” and the 2020 TV movie “Christmas Tree Lane.” Witt has also released the EPs “Alicia Witt” (2009) and “15,000 Days” (2018) and the albums “Live at Rockwood” (2012), “Revisionary History” (2015), and “The Conduit” (2021). She published the book “Small Changes: A Rules-Free Guide to Add More Plant-Based Foods, Peace and Power to Your Life” in 2021.

Early Life

Alicia Witt was born Alicia Roanne Witt on August 21, 1975, in Worcester, Massachusetts. Her mother, Diane, taught reading at a junior high school, and her father, Robert, was a photographer and a science teacher. Diane held the Guinness World Record for longest hair from 1989 to 1996. Alicia has a brother named Ian, and the two appeared together in the 1991 film “Liebestraum.” Witt was a child prodigy, and she learned to read by the age of 4. When she was 5 years old, Alicia recited William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” on the show “That’s Incredible!” and caught the attention of director David Lynch, who subsequently cast her as Alia in 1984’s “Dune.” Witt took piano lessons four times per weeks from age 10 to 14, and she competed nationally. She earned her high-school equivalency credential when she was just 14 years old.

Career

After playing the “flame-haired” child in “Dune,” Alicia was cast as Gersten Hayward in a 1990 episode of David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks.” She reprised her role in two episodes of “Twin Peaks: The Return” in 2017. In the early ’90s, she appeared in the films “Liebestraum” (1991) and “Bodies, Rest & Motion” (1993) and the miniseries “Hotel Room” (1993). In 1994, Witt played the lead role of Bonnie, a teenage murderer, in the independent Canadian film “Fun,” which earned her an award at the Sundance Film Festival. She appeared in the 1994 TV movie “The Disappearance of Vonnie,” and in 1995, she played Madonna’s lover in “Four Rooms” and starred as Gertrude Lang in “Mr. Holland’s Opus.” From 1995 to 1998, Alicia played Zoey Woodbine on “Cybill” alongside Cybill Shepherd and Christine Baranski. The series aired 87 episodes over four seasons and won a Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 1996. Witt appeared in the films “Citizen Ruth” (1996), “Bongwater” (1997), and “The Reef” (1999), and she starred as Natalie Simon in the 1998 slasher film “Urban Legend.” She guest-starred on “Ally McBeal” (2000), “The Sopranos” (2000), “The Twilight Zone” (2003), “Two and a Half Men” (2008), and “The Mentalist” (2009–2012), and she had a recurring role as Detective Nola Falacci on the police procedural “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” in 2007.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Alicia starred in the films “Playing Mona Lisa” (2000), “Cecil B. Demented” (2000), “Ten Tiny Love Stories” (2001), “American Girl” (2002), “The Upside of Anger” (2005), “Last Holiday” (2006), and “88 Minutes” (2007), and she co-starred with Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz, and Cameron Diaz in 2001’s “Vanilla Sky,” which grossed $203.4 million. Witt played June Carver in the 2002 romantic comedy “Two Weeks Notice” alongside Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant, and the film brought in $199 million at the box office. From 2009 to 2011, she had a recurring role as Cheryl on the sports drama “Friday Night Lights,” appearing in nine episodes, then she guest-starred on “CSI: Miami” (2011), “Person of Interest” (2012), and “Kingdom” (2014). Alicia appeared in the films “Peep World” (2010), “The Flight of the Swan” (2011), “Bending the Rules” (2012), “I Do” (2012), “A Madea Christmas” (2013), and “Away From Here” (2014) and the TV movies “A Very Merry Mix-Up” (2013), “A Snow Globe Christmas” (2013), and “Christmas at Cartwright’s” (2014), and she played Wendy Crowe in 10 episodes of the Western crime drama “Justified” in 2014.

Witt guest-starred on “House of Lies” (2015), “Elementary” (2015), “The Walking Dead” (2016), “Supernatural” (2017), and “Disjointed” (2018), and she played Autumn Chase in 11 episodes of the musical drama “Nashville” in 2017. She had recurring roles as Nikki Kim on “The Exorcist” (2017) and Zelda on “Orange Is the New Black” (2019), and she starred in the Hallmark Channel movies “The Mistletoe Inn” (2017), “Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane” (2018), “Our Christmas Love Song” (2019), and “Christmas Tree Lane” (2020). Alicia starred in the films “The Bronx Bull” (2017), “Mississippi Requiem” (2018), “Spare Room” (2018), “Modern Persuasion” (2020), and “Fuzzy Head” (2021), and she co-starred with Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage, and Dianne Wiest in 2020’s “I Care a Lot.” Witt has also performed in several stage productions, such as Neil LaBute’s “The Shape of Things” at London’s New Ambassadors Theatre and “Reasons to Be Pretty” at L.A.’s Geffen Playhouse.

Personal Life

Alicia reportedly dated musician Ben Folds in 2012 after his fourth marriage ended, and they collaborated on the theme song to Alicia’s 2013 film “Cold Turkey” as well as the album “Revisionary History.” Witt’s parents were found dead in their home in Worcester on December 20, 2021. Alicia said of the tragedy, “After not hearing back from my parents for several days, I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable. I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.” As of this writing, no cause of death has been announced, but the Worcester newspaper “Telegram & Gazette” reported that “freezing temperatures, a malfunctioning furnace, a temporary space heater and a home in need of repairs may have contributed to the deaths.”

Awards and Nominations

Witt won a Special Jury Recognition award at the 1994 Sundance Film Festival and a Best Actress award at the 1995 Gijón International Film Festival for “Fun.” The film also earned her an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Debut Performance. Alicia won a Film Discovery Jury Award for Best Actor for “Playing Mona Lisa” at the 2000 US Comedy Arts Festival, and in 1996, the “Cybill” cast received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. For “Urban Legend,” she earned a Saturn Award nomination (from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films) for Best Performance by a Younger Actor/Actress and a “Fangoria” Chainsaw Award for Best Actress.