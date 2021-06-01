Alienware’s X15 is its thinnest and coolest gaming laptop yet



Alienware is eager on giving Razer a run for its cash on the subject of making a super-thin gaming laptop. Two of the configurations of Alienware’s new X15 flagship mannequin are literally 15.9mm thick, nearly the identical as Razer’s just-refreshed 15.8mm-thick Blade 15 Superior. That’s impressively skinny, particularly contemplating that Alienware doesn’t normally attempt to compete on this realm.

What’s additionally noteworthy is that, regardless of its skinny construct, the X15 seems like it is going to be a succesful machine. Alienware is additionally asserting an even bigger and thicker 17-inch X17 laptop that’s much more highly effective. We’ll go into element on each under.

Let’s begin with the X15, which can value $1,999 for the bottom mannequin, accessible beginning in the present day. Packed into that entry mannequin is Intel’s eleventh Gen Core i7-11800H processor (eight cores and a lift clock pace of as much as 4.6GHz), 16GB of RAM clocked at 3,200MHz (however not user-upgradeable as a consequence of dimension constraints), 256GB of quick NVMe storage (which is user-upgradeable, with two slots that help both M.2 2230 or 2280-sized SSDs), and Nvidia’s RTX 3060 graphics chip (90W most graphics energy, and a base clock pace of 1,050MHz and increase clock of 1,402MHz). A 15.6-inch FHD show with a 165Hz refresh fee, 3ms response time, and as much as 300 nits of brightness with 100-percent sRGB colour gamut help comes customary.

Alienware hasn’t shared pricing for spec will increase, however you possibly can load the X15 with as much as an Intel Core i9-11900H processor, a 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD (with a most 4TB of twin storage supported by way of RAID 0), and 32GB of RAM. To prime it off, you possibly can put in an RTX 3080 graphics card (the 8GB model, with 110W most graphics energy, a base clock pace of 930MHz and a lift clock pace of 1,365MHz). The show will be upgraded to a 400-nit QHD G-Sync panel with a 240Hz refresh fee, 2ms response time, and 99-percent protection of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The X15 has a 87Wh battery and features a 240W “small kind issue” adapter. At its lowest weight, the X15 is available in at 5 kilos, nevertheless it goes as much as 5.2 kilos relying on the specs.

All the X15’s ports, except for a headphone jack and energy enter, are situated on its again. There’s a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, one Thunderbolt 4 port, a microSD card slot, and an HDMI 2.1 port that can enable the X15 to output a 4K sign at as much as 120Hz.

For those who’re all about getting a 17.3-inch display, the X17 begins at $2,099 and has related beginning specs. It has a thicker chassis than the X15 at 20.9mm, and it’s heavier, beginning at 6.65 kilos. However that additional heft apparently permits for extra graphical and processing energy, for those who’re prepared to pay for it. For instance, its RTX 3060 card has a better most graphics energy of 130W. This sample is seen for extra expensive GPU upgrades, too, particularly the RTX 3080 (16GB) that may sail with 165W of max graphics energy at a lift clock pace of 1,710MHz. Within the processor division, you possibly can go as much as an Intel Core i9-11900HK. Moreover, you possibly can spec this one with as much as 64GB of XMP RAM clocked at 3,466MHz.

As for the display, there’s an improve choice to get a 300-nit FHD G-Sync panel with a 360Hz refresh fee and 1ms response time, however you possibly can go all the best way as much as a 500-nit 4K show with a 120Hz refresh fee and 4ms response time. Just like the X15, the X17 has an 87Wh battery, however whether or not you get a 240W or 330W energy provide will rely on the configuration that you just purchase.

The X17 has the entire similar ports because the X15, together with one additional USB-A port, a Mini DisplayPort jack, and a 2.5G ethernet port (the X15 features a USB-C to ethernet adapter).

Typically talking, thinner laptops battle with warmth administration. However Alienware’s Quad Fan claims to maneuver quite a lot of air, and in X15 and X17 fashions which have the RTX 3070 or 3080 chips, it touts a brand new “Component 31 thermal interface materials” that apparently gives a lift within the thermal resistance of its internals in comparison with earlier Alienware laptops. We’ll should see how this fares after we check out a evaluation unit. I’m curious how loud they could get with a view to keep cool.

For those who’re an Alienware fanatic, remember that the corporate’s mainstay graphics amplifier port is lacking. We requested Alienware about this, and it offered this assertion to GadgetClock:

At this time’s newest flagship desktop graphics playing cards obtain graphical energy past what the Alienware Graphics Amplifiers (in addition to different exterior graphics amplifiers) can efficiently port again by way of PCI (and Thunderbolt) connections. For Alienware clients who’re already buying high-end graphics configurations, the efficiency enhancements from our Alienware Graphics Amplifier can be restricted. Whereas enhancements can be noticeable, in lots of circumstances it wouldn’t be sufficient to justify buying an exterior amplifier and flagship graphics card. So as an alternative, we’re utilizing that further house to supply additional ports and thermal headroom which gives a greater expertise for all avid gamers buying this product.

Wrapping up this boatload of specs, the X15 and X17 every have a 720p Home windows Hiya webcam, and configurations with the RTX 3080 have an illuminated trackpad that may be custom-made inside Alienware’s pre-installed software program. These laptops come customary with Alienware’s X-Collection keyboard that has per-key lighting, n-key rollover, anti-ghosting, and 1.5mm of key journey. Within the X17, you’ve got the choice to improve to Alienware’s Cherry MX extremely low-profile mechanical switches, which have an extended 1.8mm key journey.

Lastly, each laptops can be found within the “Lunar Gentle” colorway, which is white on the skin shell and black on the within.