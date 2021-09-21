Alison Schontel will be Fortune’s first female editor-in-chief
Fortune on Tuesday appointed Alison Schontel as its new editor in chief, the first woman to take the role in its 92-year history.
Ms. Schontel, 35, joins digital media company Insider, where she was co-editor of the business section. It will start from 6th October.
Ms. Schontel will be in charge of the content of Fortune’s magazine and website, as well as its conferences, newsletters, videos, podcasts and the Fortune Connect platform, an online community, Fortune’s chief executive Alan Murray said in an email newsletter. for officers.
“Ellison is the perfect person to place Fortune in its second century,” she wrote, citing Ms Schontel’s love of journalism and her digital chops. “As employee number six at Business Insider, he helped shape and build the most successful pure play digital business journalism franchise of our time.”
She replaces Clifton Leaf, who resigned as editor-in-chief in June. Brian O’Keefe has been acting editor.
Fortune joins media outlets that now have women as top editors, a rank that has historically been dominated by men. The Washington Post named Sally Buzby its executive editor in May. He was replaced by Julie Pace in her previous role, executive editor of The Associated Press. Last week, Axios named Sarah Kehoulani Gu as editor in chief and Aja Whitaker-Moore as executive editor.
