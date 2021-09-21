Alison Schontel will be Fortune’s first female editor-in-chief

Fortune on Tuesday appointed Alison Schontel as its new editor in chief, the first woman to take the role in its 92-year history.

Ms. Schontel, 35, joins digital media company Insider, where she was co-editor of the business section. It will start from 6th October.

Ms. Schontel will be in charge of the content of Fortune’s magazine and website, as well as its conferences, newsletters, videos, podcasts and the Fortune Connect platform, an online community, Fortune’s chief executive Alan Murray said in an email newsletter. for officers.

“Ellison is the perfect person to place Fortune in its second century,” she wrote, citing Ms Schontel’s love of journalism and her digital chops. “As employee number six at Business Insider, he helped shape and build the most successful pure play digital business journalism franchise of our time.”