Aliyah Boston ties SEC mark, No. 1 Gamecocks top Tennessee



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Aliyah Boston brings work ethic and drives success. He leaves the praise of his achievement to everyone else.

Boston’s 16 points and 12 rebounds matched the Southeast Conference’s 19 straight double-doubles mark as No. 1 South Carolina won the league title with a 67-53 victory over No. 12 Tennessee.

He signed the LSU Great Sylvia Fowles 15 years ago and the Gamecocks (25-1, 13-1 SEC) won their 13th to lock up the No. 1 seed in the league tournament in two weeks.

“Seeing someone at this level do it, it’s like ‘wow’,” said Sania Revers, a young teammate from Boston.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The continuity of being the best in Boston has taken him to this level. He was an All-American last year, but traded all his honors for making a short shot to lose in the national semifinals to NCAA Tournament champion Stanford last April.

“It’s a great feeling for me (the fowlers) to be there,” Boston said. “I see how he plays and how strong he is and that’s what I want to do.”

Boston, along with its Tennessee orange braid, stole the show through its latest impressive performances. He had eight points and eight rebounds in the half, then hit a driving basket for his 10th point. Three minutes later, Boston rallied its crowd of over 18,000 and collected its own misses for the 10th rebound.

Tennessee (21-6, 10-4) was still in it, though, dropping to 44-36 after Rae Burrell’s bucket in the middle of the third quarter.

At the time, Destiny Henderson, honored as a South Carolina senior in her final regular-season home game, rushed to court for continued possession. Freshman Sania Rivers steals a pass to midcourt and enters for a lay-up to give Gamecock a 50-38 lead.

Lady Valls could not respond, losing for the fifth time in eight matches since rising to No. 4 in the rankings. Tennessee played its first game without top scorer and rebounder Jordan Horston, who suffered a fractured dislocation of his left elbow after losing to Alabama last Thursday.

Horston sat down on the bench with his hand in a slingshot. Burrell led Lady Valls with 14 points. Tamari Key, 6-foot-6, had 10 points and 10 blocks.

Lady Vales coach Kelly Harper prefers her team’s determination without Horston. They will need the rest of the way. “Nothing will be easy for this team for the rest of the season,” Harper said.

Zia Cook had 12 points and Henderson 11 points as the Gamecocks improved to 11-0 against a ranked opponent this season.

South Carolina has a full house and a national show with ESPN’s College Game in hand.

Lady Valls didn’t back down quickly and the Brooklyn Miles bucket tied 13-all things in the first quarter. Gamecocks then closed at 17-6. Henderson started things off with a basket.

Cook hit a 3-pointer and there was a pair of baskets inside Boston. Henderson added another from behind the arc and Camilla Cardoso scored, giving the Gamecocks a 30-19 lead to the spectators’ delight.

Neither team shot the ball well in the beginning. Lady Vols and Gamecocks go from floor to floor at 0-of-15 to close the half.

Big picture

Tennessee: It’s hard to see where Tennessee will go with Horston this season, given what coach Kelly Harper thought might be the week. The Lady Vols are growing before their recent expansion and still seem to be a recruiting class or two away from competing for the championship.

South Carolina: Gamecocks have won or shared the last three SEC crowns and could pick up a win in their last two games at Texas A&M or Mississippi next week. However, it’s hard to imagine South Carolina not sweeping the SEC tournament and traveling as the NCAA’s clear favorite.

Orange is the new Boston

Boston says her Tennessee orange braid was not intentional, the other day was picked by her stylist. Boston says she never interferes with the election because she doesn’t want to confuse her stylist. When Gamecocks coach Don Staley saw it, he knew that some would see it as a shot from Lady Vols. “He allowed someone else to make the decision,” Staley said with a smile. “And I know he learned his lesson.”

The best player of the year

Staley spoke earlier this week about how to get as much or more attention as any other candidate for the Boston National Prize. Staley believes Boston’s performance on national broadcasts will go a long way in convincing voters who are truly the best in the game this season. “I don’t think it’s going to be debated,” said Staley, a two-time national player of the year in Virginia. “She’s done enough.”

Coming next

Tennessee will play Mississippi State at home on Thursday night.

The South Carolina sailed for Texas A&M on Thursday night.