Alka Lamba Angry On Panelist In Amish Devgan Debate Show On 9 Year Old Girl Rape Says Questions Asked To Rahul Gandhi

The case of the suspicious death of a 9-year-old girl in the national capital Delhi is gaining momentum. The victim’s mother has alleged that her daughter was raped and cremated in a hurry. Political movements have also intensified since the incident. Rahul Gandhi also met the victim’s family, about which the BJP started taunting. The matter was also discussed in Amish Devgan’s debate show, where Congress leader Alka Lamba took a jibe at PM Modi, CM Arvind Kejriwal and Home Minister Amit Shah.

In the debate show, Congress leader Alka Lamba expressed her anger at the panelists and also showed them bangles. Alka Lamba said in her statement, “The Prime Minister of the country is Modi ji, the Home Minister is Amit Shah, Delhi’s police and law and order are also in his hands.”

In her statement, Alka Lamba further said, “The Chief Minister of Delhi is Arvind Kejriwal. But to whom is the question being asked, neither Arvind Kejriwal, nor Modi ji, nor Home Minister Amit Shah. Questions are being asked to Rahul Gandhi and this is where your cowardice and the intentions of the people on the panel are clearly visible.”

Delhi does not want a weak and cowardly Home Minister and Chief Minister, whose priorities have never been to protect daughters and punish criminals.

Showing the bangles in the debate, Alka Lamba further said, “You people do not have the courage, so I am giving bangles to you people so that you people can question the people in power.” Taking a jibe at Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Kejriwal, Alka Lamba said that both did not hold a single meeting regarding the rape of daughters.

Referring to the Nirbhaya case, Alka Lamba said, “These two are the ones who did a lot of politics on the Nirbhaya incident and got votes from the people. Talking about the Aam Aadmi Party, I believe that the law and order of Delhi is not in their hands, but if there is a crime, then who should ensure that the victim and her family get justice?



Alka Lamba did not stop here. He further said, “Even after the High Court’s order, Arvind Kejriwal ji is not able to give more than 18 lawyers in the fast track court. So will it bring justice to the victim? Shame on you.”





