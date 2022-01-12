All 17 Bronx Fire Victims Identified, Youngest Was Just 2 Years Old – Gadget Clock

All 17 Bronx Fire Victims Recognized, Youngest Was Just 2 Years Old – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) —(*2*) We now know the identities of all 17 individuals killed within the Bronx high-rise hearth.

Police launched the names of three extra victims in a single day — the youngest was simply two years outdated.

The health worker’s workplace confirmed all 17 died of smoke inhalation.

31-year-old Isatou Jabbie

47-year-old Hagi Jawara

2-year-old Ousmane Konteh

27-year-old Sera Janneh

12-year-old Seydou Toure

5-year-old Haouwa Mahamadou

49-year-old Haji Dukary

37-year-old Haja Dukureh

12-year-old Mustapha Dukureh

11-year-old Mariam Dukureh

5-year-old Fatoumata Dukureh

50-year-old Fatoumata Drammeh

21-year-old Foutmala Drammeh

12-year-old Muhammed Drammeh

19-year-old Nyumaaisha Drammeh

6-year-old Omar Jambang

43-year-old Fatoumata Tunkara

A big crowd gathered outdoors the condo constructing for a candlelight prayer vigil Tuesday. Tons of stood shut by to honor the eight kids and 9 adults killed in Sunday’s tragic hearth, looking for peace by means of prayer.

“This isn’t the time to query your religion. That is the time that we must always all collect right here and acknowledge that we reward a great God,” New York Legal professional Common Letitia James mentioned.

Together with remembering those that are gone, some individuals made a degree to honor the primary responders who risked every thing. Mallory Gethers made a T-shirt capturing the women and men paying their respects in entrance of the Twin Parks North West constructing.

“They’re heroes, and I recognize them,” she advised CBS2. “I really feel like they saved a variety of lives, there may have been a variety of extra lives misplaced.”

Many survivors simply barely made it out in time.

“My aunts are traumatized, my sister is traumatized, my nieces are traumatized,” mentioned resident Gita Sankano. “It’s achieved. They don’t need to return to this constructing.”

Investigators say poisonous smoke rapidly unfold by means of the constructing, as a result of the fireplace condo door by no means closed.

“It was so deformed from the heavy hearth that our marshals are having very nice issue figuring out precisely why it wouldn’t shut,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro mentioned.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson mentioned she goes to work to ensure that doesn’t occur once more on this group.

“There’s something mistaken when a majority of the foremost fires we’ve got seen within the metropolis of New York within the final 30 years have been within the Bronx,” she mentioned. “It is a name to consideration and it is a name to motion.”

In the meantime, donations proceed to pour in. The Gambian Youth Group is now on the lookout for volunteers to kind by means of all of it.

Native leaders are additionally providing monetary help for households, together with flights to bury family members of their residence international locations.

