All 17 Victims Identified, Youngest Was Just 2 Years Old – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) (*2*)— We now know the identities of all 17 folks killed within the Bronx high-rise hearth.

The youngest was simply 2 years previous. The oldest was a 50-year-old mom.

31-year-old Isatou Jabbie

47-year-old Hagi Jawara

2-year-old Ousmane Konteh

27-year-old Sera Janneh

12-year-old Seydou Toure

5-year-old Haouwa Mahamadou

49-year-old Haji Dukary

37-year-old Haja Dukureh

12-year-old Mustapha Dukureh

11-year-old Mariam Dukureh

5-year-old Fatoumata Dukureh

50-year-old Fatoumata Drammeh

21-year-old Foutmala Drammeh

12-year-old Muhammed Drammeh

19-year-old Nyumaaisha Drammeh

6-year-old Omar Jambang

43-year-old Fatoumata Tunkara

Their heartbroken households are actually starting the emotional process of planning funerals and honoring their lives.

Some losses are so painful, even essentially the most trustworthy query why.

Inside Masjid Ar-Rahama mosque on Webster Avenue, Ishak Drammeh is hoping to seek out that reply by means of prayer, grieving the lack of his spouse, two daughters, and son.

“As quickly as they known as me and inform me the constructing catch hearth, I used to be like someplace between heaven and sky, like my foot wasn’t even within the floor,” Drammeh stated.

Drammeh stated he was working in Ohio on Sunday when he realized his household’s high-rise was on hearth. He rushed to take the primary bus again, solely to be met with crushing information.

His 21-year-old daughter, Fatoumala, was about to graduate from College of Buffalo. His 19-year-old daughter, Nyumaaisha, labored as a nurse. His youngest boy, Muhammed, had simply turned 12.

“I like you all. I miss you all. And I hope quickly they are going to be in heaven,” Drammeh stated.

Just a few flooring above the Drammehs, your complete Dukureh household of 5 was additionally killed by the suffocating smoke. Members of the family stated Haja and Haji Dukureh have been essentially the most loving mother and father to a few stunning kids.

“They have been so younger they usually have been so good. It’s just like the Lord Allah solely takes the nice ones away — the good mom, the good father, the good children,” uncle Haji Dukuray stated.

The households weren’t alone of their heartbreak. Imam Musa Kabba stated all of the victims have been followers of the Muslim religion and frequented the mosque. He stated he’s attempting to information shattered households by means of the unimaginable damage.

“I’m attempting to do greatest with the assistance of Allah, my God,” Kabba stated.

Tijan Janneh was additionally among the many many looking for solace by means of prayer on the mosque.

One among his daughters, Sera, died within the hearth. His different 19-year-old daughter is on the hospital combating for her life.

“The docs informed us it’s essential, however they’d ensure that it was 50%,” Tijan Janneh stated.

He says the household obtained separated within the smoke.

For Breanna Elleston, the considered Sera, her greatest good friend, attempting to flee her Bronx house constructing, struggling and scared, is painful.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do with out her,” Elleston informed CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

The 27-year-olds have been shut since highschool.

“She was my greatest good friend. I used to be her greatest good friend. We do every little thing collectively,” Elleston saiad.

She says Sera was all the time placing others first, so it’s becoming she was finding out psychology at Lehman Faculty, hoping to have a profession serving to folks.

“Just a really form, loving, supportive individual,” Elleston stated.

It was unattainable for her to carry again feelings imagining life with out Sera.

“I simply want I informed her that I beloved her. We don’t inform one another that sufficient,” she stated.

As household, pals, and whole strangers gathered, they have been met with the generosity of a group that has continued to make donations, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported.

“The assist that we’re getting from all people, the desires, the condolences and the prayers, that’s actually what’s protecting us robust,” Dukuray stated.

The smoke that shot up by means of the stairwell claimed the lives of eight kids in all. Amongst them, Omar Jambang, who was 6. Waasa Touray knew him and his father effectively.

“I can’t sleep. I can’t sleep. It’s so unhappy,” Touray stated.

That boy’s mom, Fatoumata Tunkara, additionally died. She was like a mom to her cousin, Ansumana Susso.

“My coronary heart is damaged utterly as a result of I haven’t spoken to her shortly due to my work schedule and every little thing. So I didn’t get to say goodbye, in order that hurts my emotions,” Susso stated.

Again on the Fordham Heights high-rise, home windows have been being boarded up and households have been deciding in the event that they wish to return. Yesbely Fernandez made a couple of stops on the website to assemble her belongings, however stated she will be able to’t dwell there, not anymore having recognized so lots of the victims.

“I see them on a regular basis. We’re operating into one another within the elevator, ‘Good morning, how are you? Good night. Good evening.’ It’s a household you see on a regular basis,” Fernandez stated.

CBS2’s Christina Fan and Kevin Rincon contributed to this report. Editor’s word: This story first appeared on Jan. 12.