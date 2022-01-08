All 5G plans are more expensive than 4G abroad, but the cheapest data here; Know- Where will this service come first in India All 5G plans are more expensive than 4G abroad, but the cheapest data is here; Know- Where will this service come first in India – All 5G plans are costlier than 4G abroad, but cheapest data here; Know- Where will this service come first in India

Of course, 5G service may be started in some cities of India this year, but it may give a jolt to the people by being outside their budget. This is because 5G plans of all companies abroad are costlier than 4G packs. In such a situation, it is believed that when this service comes in India, people will have to pay more for it than 4G.

According to “mobileworldlive.com”, LG U’s 4G Unlimited monthly tariff in South Korea is Rs 5,278, while for 5G the amount goes up to Rs 5,650. In the US, Sunrise’s 4G unlimited monthly tariff is Rs 6245, while for 5G it goes up to Rs 6,988. In Switzerland, Swisscom’s 4G Unlimited Monthly Tariff is Rs 5,353, while for 5G the price is almost double. People have to pay Rs 10,705 for this. Whereas, Verizon’s 4G Unlimited monthly tariff in the US costs Rs 2,974, but in the case of 5G, this amount increases to Rs 4,312.

The real question is, how much will 5G data pack cost us in India? Actually, Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have not yet disclosed the rates of their 5G plans. But it is believed that in the case of 5G tariffs, the trend that is in foreign countries can be seen here as well. In this sense, 5G plans in India can be 10 to 40 percent more expensive than 4G.

By the way, the cheapest data in the world is in Israel. According to “cable.co.uk”, the average price of 1 GB of data in Israel is Rs 3.72. In Italy, this amount becomes Rs 20.08, in India Rs 50.57, in Malawi Rs 1,893 and in Equatorial Guinea Rs 3,718. That’s where data is most expensive.

According to the Department of Telecom, the 13 cities in India that will get 5G service first are as follows: Chandigarh, Delhi, Gurugram (Haryana), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Jamnagar (Gujarat), Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Ahmedabad (Gujarat). ), Kolkata (West Bengal), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Pune (Maharashtra), Hyderabad (Telangana), Bengaluru (Karnataka) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu).