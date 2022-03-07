All-Big East: Gillespie unanimous, Champagnie honored again



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Villanova guard Colin Gillespie was the only unanimous pick for the All-Big East team on Sunday, and St. John’s forward Julian Champagne joined him as a repeat pick.

Connecticut guard RJ Cole and forward Adama Sanogo were also in the first team, along with Marquette forward Justin Lewis and Seton Hall swingman Jared Roden.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Gillespie, last season’s co-Big East Player of the Year, averaged 16.3 points per game to overtake the 11th-ranked Wildcats. He led the conference in 3-point shooting (43.1%) and free-throw percentage (91.5%).

Champagnie averaged 18.9 points and 6.6 rebounds. He missed out on winning the Big East scoring title for the second year in a row, losing to Lewis in the regular season final.

Two regular-season champion Providence players were included in the All-Big East second team: guard Jared Binam and center net Watson. They are joined by Dipple guard Javan Freeman-Liberty, Crayton forward Ryan Hawkins and Villanova guard Justin Moore.

Recipients include St. John’s Point Guard Posh Alexander, Creighton Center Ryan Kalkbrenner, Marquette Guard Daryl Marcel and Xavier Center Jack Nunz.

The head coaches of the conference vote for the All-Conference team and are not allowed to pick their own players.

The best player of the year in the league will come from the first team of All-Big East. The winner will be announced at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday afternoon before the Big East Tournament opener, when the conference will also announce his Coach of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Creighton’s All-Freshman squad consisted of three players: guard Trey Alexander, forward Arthur Kaluma and point guard Ryan Nambard, who were selected to the Big East rookie six times a week before the end of the wrist injury season late last month.

Along with Georgetown guard Aminu Mohammed and Marquette guard Cum Jones, Nambard was unanimously elected to the All-Freshman team. Yukon guard Jordan Hawkins also made the squad.