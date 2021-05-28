All Big Social Media Firms Sent Details Under New IT Rules Except Twitter: Report





New Delhi: It looks like the struggle between Twitter and the federal government of India is much from over. Based on a NDTV report quoting authorities sources, all large social media companies besides Twitter have shared particulars required beneath India's new IT Rules. Fb, Google, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Koo, ShareChat and Telegram are amongst the businesses who've shared the required info.

The data despatched by the businesses consists of the names of their chief compliance officer, nodal contact individual and grievance officer.

The micro-blogging website Twitter, on Thursday evening, knowledgeable the Centre that it has appointed a nodal officer who will double up because the grievance officer, as mandated by the brand new IT guidelines. Nonetheless, in line with the studies, the Modi authorities has not deemed Twitter's motion as full compliance.