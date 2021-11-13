All California Adults Can Get Booster Shots, State Says
California booster is opening eligibility for coronavirus vaccine shots that would include anyone 18 or older, making it at least the second state to increase official eligibility in older adults and high-risk situations. Colorado took a similar step this week.
“Anyone requesting a booster from California’s vaccination sites should not remove it if they are 18 or older and have already been fully vaccinated,” said the state’s director of public health. Tomas J. Aragon said in a letter dated November 9. Booster can be managed. Six months after full vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines and two months after Johnson & Johnson’s single shot.
California vaccination providers should “allow patients to determine their own risk of exposure,” he said, adding that their work, location or family members put them at greater risk of contracting the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the country’s public health agency, which offers booster for fully vaccinated adults with underlying medical conditions, who are 65 and older, and recommends booster for individuals 18 and older, offers more than their guidance. In danger
However, in practice, boosters are widely available throughout the United States because many vaccination providers allow individuals to self-assert their eligibility.
In the middle Press conference On Wednesday, California officials reported that cases were on the rise in other parts of the country, and that vaccines were the best way to stem winter growth. He remembered the terrible winter months of last year, when California hospitals were overcrowded and so many cowardly patients died that authorities were forced to deploy mobile morgues.
Dr. Mark Ghali, the state’s secretary of health and human services, said federal guidelines recognize that people with reduced immunosuppression increase after a few months after full vaccination, and that people outside the group specified by the CDC may also receive booster shots. Is available.
“If you’re interested in getting a booster, go ahead and get one,” he said.
On Tuesday, Pfizer and BioNTech requested that the Food and Drug Administration increase booster eligibility for everyone 18 and older, but that decision has not yet been made. The CDC will consider changing its own guidelines only after the FDA makes a decision.
