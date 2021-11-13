All California Adults Can Get Booster Shots, State Says

However, in practice, boosters are widely available throughout the United States because many vaccination providers allow individuals to self-assert their eligibility.

In the middle Press conference On Wednesday, California officials reported that cases were on the rise in other parts of the country, and that vaccines were the best way to stem winter growth. He remembered the terrible winter months of last year, when California hospitals were overcrowded and so many cowardly patients died that authorities were forced to deploy mobile morgues.

Dr. Mark Ghali, the state’s secretary of health and human services, said federal guidelines recognize that people with reduced immunosuppression increase after a few months after full vaccination, and that people outside the group specified by the CDC may also receive booster shots. Is available.

“If you’re interested in getting a booster, go ahead and get one,” he said.

On Tuesday, Pfizer and BioNTech requested that the Food and Drug Administration increase booster eligibility for everyone 18 and older, but that decision has not yet been made. The CDC will consider changing its own guidelines only after the FDA makes a decision.