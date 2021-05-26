All confirmed and rumored titles of the Final Fantasy franchise to be showcased at E3 2021



After a yr of silence, E3 2021 is lastly taking place this yr, and followers of the Final Fantasy franchise are up for a deal with.

Many acquainted faces resembling Sq. Enix, Capcom, Bandai Namco, and different outstanding builders and publishers have introduced their involvement in E3 2021. Followers are hyping up throughout the world.

For E3 2021, each PlayStation and Sq. Enix have some thrilling information. Whereas each firms have their very own set of titles to function on E3 2021, they’ve teamed up to showcase the most anticipated Final Fantasy video games for his or her followers.

A latest tweet confirmed a glimmer of hope for all Final Fantasy followers, because it recommended that Sq. Enix and PlayStation are teaming up for E3 2021 to deliver three new Final Fantasy titles.

So the partnership between PlayStation and Sq.-Enix is clearly very sturdy on PlayStation 5 Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade

Final Fantasy XVI

Forspoken

Final Fantasy Origin (rumored) All apparently PS5 console unique. That is fairly wild pic.twitter.com/tTWdeg0wJN — Benji-Gross sales (@BenjiSales) May 24, 2021

What to anticipate for Final Fantasy at E3 2021

Of the three video games, two have been confirmed to come out, whereas data concerning one of them is barely identified.

1) Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI set to launch this yr (Picture by way of Sq. Enix)

The most recent installment in the Final Fantasy franchise from Sq. Enix is about to be Final Fantasy XVI. Though the builders pulled the curtain lately, it’s mentioned that the recreation is kind of prepared to launch as a doable E3 2021 function is about to occur.

Though the recreation was initially mentioned to be a PS5 unique, a rumored trailer leak suggests in any other case. Amongst the many parts proven in the video, a piece revealed that the recreation can be set to be launched on PC as effectively, making it a PS5 timed unique.

Regardless of Sony deleting the video from the web and Australia’s PS5 webstore telling IGN that it’s a PS5 unique, followers of the franchise stay looking forward to a PC launch. That each one being mentioned, it’s nearly sure at this level that FInal Fantasy XVI is confirmed to get a showcase at E3 2021.

2) Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming to the PS5 (Picture by way of Sq. Enix)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is one of the most anticipated video games coming this yr. Though the recreation was launched final yr in April for the PS4, Sq. Enix selected to launch the recreation for the next-gen PS5.

On the last trailer on Might seventh, some gameplay options and enemies had been showcased by PlayStation, together with a doable launch date of June tenth. The sport will be PS5 unique with no additional details about it being launched on another platform. With the date of launch being so shut to the gaming expo, followers are positive to get a function at E3 2021.

Final Fantasy Origin

The Warrior of Mild in Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (Picture by way of Staff Ninja/Sq. Enix)

Developer of Nioh and Ninja Gaiden, Staff Ninja is rumored to be creating a brand new Final Fantasy spin-off recreation for Sq. Enix. In accordance to the rumors, the recreation is titled Final Fantasy Origin and is predicted to obtain a full showcase at E3 2021.

The rumors additionally counsel that the recreation is extra in concord with FromSoftware’s Darkish Souls sequence and the mechanics of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. This means that even when it’s a PS5 timed unique, there are probabilities of a future PC port.

