All eyes on Kamila Valieva as Olympic women’s figure skating begins



Hours before one of the most anticipated events at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, Russian teenager Camila Valiva was on the ice for the final run of her short program.

A shiny purple dress made Valiva look confident and calm, although during the session she stiffened on a triple axle.

Valiva, 15, is an irresistible favorite for the women’s figure skating gold medal with Russian teammates Alexandra Trusova and Anna Sherbakova, who aim to sweep the country’s first place on the women’s Olympic podium.

The sports arbitration court granted Valiva a day earlier after hearing a positive drug test that came to the fore last week.

A doping case has wreaked havoc on a marquee event at the Beijing Olympics and left Valiva in disrepair. “These days have been very difficult for me. I am happy but I am mentally exhausted,” he told Russia’s state broadcaster Channel One in a commentary on Monday night.

One of his lawyers said the heart medicine that triggered the positive test came from a contaminated cup that his 15-year-old grandfather later used.

Valiva is looking to add a gold medal to the team event. He had an amazing performance where he made the first four jumps by a woman to the Olympics.

Free skate is Thursday.

Shiffrin

After finishing 18th for 4 at the Beijing Olympics with Mikaela Shifrin’s zero run. Taking part in this event for the first time in his Olympic career and considering his struggles in previous races was hardly unexpected.

Shifrin plans to enter two more races: the Alpine meet on Thursday – he won the 2018 Pyongyang Olympics – and the silver in the team event on Saturday. He has won two gold medals from past Olympics; No American Alpine skier has ever won three in his career.

Switzerland’s Corinne Sutter Downhill won the gold, and Italy’s defending champion Sophia Gogia put in an inspiring performance to win the silver in less than a month after a bad crash and a serious leg injury. Nadia Delago of Italy won the bronze.

SU joins GU

Teenager Su Eming won China’s first Olympic snowboarding gold medal and went for a walk in the air in front of the cooling tower and smokestack of an old steel mill to enhance his celebrity status.

After two rounds Sue got such a big lead that other competitors played it safely, just trying to gain a podium spot. He took the silver in a slopstyle and would have won gold if the judges had noticed that Max Parrot had lost a possession in his first jump. Parrot took bronze on Tuesday.

This was China’s second gold medal at the Big Air Shogang after Aileen Gu’s victory in freestyle skiing.

Sue, a 17-year-old aspiring actor who starred in the 2014 action film “The Taking of Tiger Mountain”, led her to the final round with 17.5 points. He started competing with the 1800s in a row – five spins – first completing the strategy of going forward, then backwards.

Sue walked away naturally with her last jump and then clasped her hands on her head during a reception from the crowd.

Sue had not seen her parents in seven months while training in Europe and competing around the world. Shortly after getting up on stage, Sue saw them on the stand and began to cry. He later spoke to them through a fence, separated from fans at the Beijing Olympics bubble.

“When I was 4 years old and thinking of doing my first snowboarding,” he said in English. “I am very grateful. This moment is very special for my family.”

Silver for GU

Eileen Goo may not win three gold medals at the Beijing Games, but she may still be the first extreme athlete to win three Olympic medals.

The 18-year-old American-born freestyler, who is competing for his mother’s home country of China, missed out on a gold medal in the slopstyle. He finished .33 points behind Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland. Gu won the bronze at the Gremaud Big Air event.

Gremaud went to the first second round and posted the score. Gu vaulted from the back of the pack, but could not completely overtake Graymoud.

“I trust the judges. Sometimes they give you, sometimes they don’t,” Gu said. “And today, they didn’t. … I was in control of what I could do, and some things you can’t control and you just have to accept it.”

Gu will compete in the frisky halfpipe later this week.

Speed ​​skating

The United States won its second speed skating medal at the Beijing Olympics when it took bronze in the team event. Joey Mantia, 36, led three American skaters through eight laps, denying Soven Kramer of the Netherlands the 10th medal of his career.