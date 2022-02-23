Entertainment

All eyes were on Aishwarya Rai and her daughter at Anil Ambani’s son’s wedding, see- Photos

23 seconds ago
Aishwarya was looking very beautiful at the wedding of Anil Ambani’s son. It is difficult to take my eyes off the pictures that have come to the fore.

The marriage of Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani’s son Anmol Ambani remains in the headlines at the moment. Many Bollywood stars also attended this wedding. Of which the Bachchan family is also one. Pictures of daughters and daughter-in-law Aishwarya of Bachchan family have created a ruckus on social media. It is difficult to take our eyes off the pictures of Aishwarya that have come to the fore.

The actress looked very beautiful in a red gown. As usual, Aishwarya wore a dress twinning with her daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek. Aishwarya was looking forward to the wedding with her daughter and husband.

He was wearing a necklace with a red pair. While Abhishek was seen wearing a turban on his head with Sherwani. All three had covered their faces with masks in view of Corona. Photos of the Bachchan family are dominating social media.

Bachchan family’s daughter Shweta and granddaughter Navya Naveli also looked very beautiful at the wedding. Shweta shared a picture from the wedding and captioned the photo as, “You, me and Dupree.” The photo also got the love of the fans. One fan wrote, “Fab pic.. you all look lovely,” while another commented, “Very stunning.” Navya also shared some pictures with Nani Jaya, mother Shweta on her Instagram. On which people commented a lot.

Along with the Bachchan family, dream girl Hema Malini also attended this marriage. Some pictures of him with Jaya Bachchan have also surfaced. In which both are looking very beautiful. Hema Malini is wearing a multicolor Banarasi saree and a pearl necklace around her neck. While Jaya Bachchan is wearing a pink sari and necklace.

Let us tell you that Anmol and Krisha got engaged to each other in December last year. On 20 February, both tied the knot. The marriage of both took place at Anil Ambani’s Pali Hill residence in Bandra in Mumbai.


