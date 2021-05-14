All grown up! Sophia Grace and Rosie star McClelland doesn’t look like this anymore

Everybody remembers watching tiny tots Sophia Grace and Rosie take to the stage again within the day on The Ellen DeGeneres Present.

And now Rosie McClelland has resurfaced, showing dwell on Australian TV through a dwell cross from her residence in London.

The now 14-year-old loved an interview with As we speak Additional on Friday and appears all grown up with lengthy blonde hair and braces.

All grown up! Sophia Grace and Rosie star McClelland (left) doesn’t look like this anymore… because the 14-year-old makes a uncommon TV look after rising to fame on the Ellen DeGeneres Present. Pictured in LA in 2014

Rosie was in excessive spirits as she chatted to hosts David Campbell and Belinda Russell.

Despite the fact that she’s nonetheless in class, Rosie has 5 singles out and goes to Los Angeles in July to work on her budding music profession.

‘In the mean time, I am on the signing stage and I am solely 14. As I develop up, I am fairly positive I wish to be a fulltime singer,’ Rosie mentioned.

She additionally spoke about her time on The Ellen DeGeneres Present and mentioned she solely realises now she’s older how a lot of a ‘huge deal’ it was.

‘I wasn’t that nervous as I used to be 5 years previous however now I realise how a lot of an enormous deal it was,’ she mentioned with fun.

‘My favorite components have been once we have been working round backstage, it was a lot enjoyable.’

Rosie was additionally requested concerning the Ellen present coming to an finish, amid poisonous office allegations.

Rosie innocently mentioned: ‘She’s been doing it for such a very long time, she began it earlier than I used to be born… I sort of get the place she’s coming from, she needs to have a little bit of a change, she’s ending it on a excessive be aware.’

Rosie additionally spoke about her bond now along with her cousin Sophia Grace Brownlee, who has simply celebrated her 18th birthday.

‘I all the time see Sophia as a result of she’s my cousin, and I completely love her and all the time see her at particular occasions, household occasions and she simply turned 18 as it is a huge birthday… I all the time see her,’ Rosie mentioned.

Sophia Grace celebrated her 18th birthday final month.

She has her personal clothes model referred to as LoLo London and boasts 1.3million followers on Instagram.