All is not well in Indian dressing room claims Pakistan Cricket Board Mushtaq Ahmed so Virat Kohli quitting T20 captaincy soon retires from T20 International cricket

Former Pakistan Test leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has said that Virat Kohli’s decision to step down from T20 captaincy indicates ‘all is not well in the Indian dressing room’. Virat Kohli has blamed bio-bubble fatigue for the country’s early exit from the ongoing World Cup.

It was only when the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), that Kohli announced that he was leading Royal Challengers Bangalore for the last time. He also confirmed ahead of the World Cup that it would be his last match at an ICC event as captain in the T20 format.

Mushtaq Ahmed is currently working as the Head of International Player Development at the High Performance Center of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “When a successful captain says he wants to step down, it means ‘all is not well in the dressing room’. I see two groups in the Indian dressing room right now. Groups from Mumbai and Delhi.

Kohli led the Indian team for the last time in T20Is during their last match of the World Cup against Namibia on Monday, 8 November 2021. Mushtaq also claimed that Virat Kohli will soon retire from T20 International cricket as well.

Mushtaq said on Geo News channel, ‘I think Kohli will soon retire from T20 Internationals for his country as well. However, he will remain in the Indian Premier League (IPL). I think he has used his maximum in this format.

The Indian cricket team has failed to qualify for the semi-finals of an ICC event for the first time since 2012. Indian cricket fans are quite disappointed by this. The 51-year-old Mushtaq Ahmed has worked as a spin consultant for England and other teams.

These include Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). Mushtaq feels that Team India was a flop in the World Cup because of the IPL. “I think their players were tired and upset after being in the biosecure bubble for so long before the World Cup,” he said.

Former Pakistan captain and top batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq also agreed that the Indian team was tired and mentally disturbed after the long IPL event in the UAE. He said, ‘Players are also human beings. It was not easy to live in a bio-secure environment for so long.

Inzamam said, ‘I agree with what Ravi Shastri has said that the Indian players were not mentally prepared for the World Cup. They were tired and upset after the IPL. This could also be seen in their early matches.