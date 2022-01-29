All Khan Superstars and Akshay Kumar seen in Salman Khan’s song, ‘Dance with Me’, released! All Khan Superstars and Akshay Kumar seen in Salman Khan’s song, ‘Dance with Me’ released!

Entertainment

All Khan Superstars and Akshay Kumar seen in Salman Khan's song, 'Dance with Me', released!

25 mins ago
After releasing the high octane teaser of ‘Dance With Me’ song yesterday, superstar Salman Khan has finally released the song today. A treat for all Salman Khan fans as his favorite ‘Bhai’ has decided to take his passion for singing to the next level with his latest offering, ‘Dance With Me’! The superstar has released the much awaited song on his social media handle and since its release,

The banging trailer of 'Bachchan Pandey' will be released on this day, Akshay Kumar's fans will be happy!The banging trailer of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ will be released on this day, Akshay Kumar’s fans will be happy!

There is a flood of praise in the comment section. Sung by Salman Khan and composed by renowned composer duo Sajid-Wajid, ‘Dance With Me’ promises to be an electrifying dance number.

As always, Salman looks very stylish in the song. The superstar has lent his voice to several songs which have been chartbusters and with ‘Dance With Me’ he has once again won the hearts of his fans.

Many superstars including superstar Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are seen in this song of Salman Khan. Salman Khan has put footage of all his close friends in it.

Apart from Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Anil Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, there are many stars with Salman Khan. Apart from this, there is also footage of his family and friends. For now watch the song..

english summary

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s most awaited song ‘Dance with Me’ out now! This song looking very awesome and catchy!

Story first published: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 13:43 [IST]

