All-new Event Page & Upcoming Events for PC & Console:
Take a look at PUBG’s new Event Page
Posted by the officers, you may undergo the occasion web page to
- Discover new occasions to take part in, with the PUBG Events Page!
- Flick thru the Event Record and click on ‘Be part of Event’ to take part.
- Event rewards can solely be redeemed through the occasion interval.
- There are extra occasions to return! Hold a watch out for future occasion bulletins
Upcoming & Ongoing Events in PUBG PC & Console
Event 1: El Solitario Collaboration Event
PUBG is collaborating with El Solitario! for their first occasion. Right here’s the best way to take part within the occasion.
- Click on ‘Be part of Event’ on the Event Page to take part.
- Play and full every day missions to earn Event Factors.
- Acquire factors to redeem superior El SOLITARIO skins!
- Rewards: El Solitario Wolf Sweater, El Solitario Wolf Face Scarf
Event Schedule
PC: June 2 – June 22, 16:00 KST
Console: June 10 – June 30, 16:00 KST
Event 2: Weapon Pores and skin Improve System Replace Event
On this occasion, gamers can free Contraband Coupons. Right here’s how:
- Click on ‘Be part of Event’ on the Event Page to take part.
- Play and full every day missions to earn Event Factors.
- Acquire factors to earn Contraband Coupons!
- A number of Contraband Coupons can be utilized to open Contraband crates.
- Rewards: 90 Contraband Coupons
You possibly can try the Replace 12.1 patch notes for extra particulars on the Weapon Pores and skin Improve System.
Event Schedule
PC: June 2 – June 15, 16:00 KST
Console: June 10 – June 23, 16:00 KST
Methods to discover the Event Page?
- On the important foyer display screen, click on on the Care Bundle icon situated on the prime proper nook.
