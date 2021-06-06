Gaming

All-new Event Page & Upcoming Events for PC & Console:

PUBG: Take a look at the all-new Event Page & Upcoming Events for PC & Console: To make it straightforward for the gamers, PUBG has launched a newly improved in-game Events Page to characteristic ongoing & upcoming occasions. Survivors can navigate this occasion web page to get extra details about the occasions & to know the best way to earn the rewards.

Take a look at PUBG’s new Event Page

PUBG: New Event Page
PUBG: New Event Page

Posted by the officers, you may undergo the occasion web page to

  • Discover new occasions to take part in, with the PUBG Events Page!
  • Flick thru the Event Record and click on ‘Be part of Event’ to take part.
  • Event rewards can solely be redeemed through the occasion interval.
  • There are extra occasions to return! Hold a watch out for future occasion bulletins

Upcoming & Ongoing Events in PUBG PC & Console

Event 1: El Solitario Collaboration Event

El Solitario Collaboration Event
El Solitario Collaboration Event

PUBG is collaborating with El Solitario! for their first occasion. Right here’s the best way to take part within the occasion.

  • Click on ‘Be part of Event’ on the Event Page to take part.
  • Play and full every day missions to earn Event Factors.
  • Acquire factors to redeem superior El SOLITARIO skins!
  • Rewards: El Solitario Wolf Sweater, El Solitario Wolf Face Scarf

Event Schedule
PC: June 2 – June 22, 16:00 KST
Console: June 10 – June 30, 16:00 KST

Event 2: Weapon Pores and skin Improve System Replace Event

Weapon Skin Upgrade System Update Event
Weapon Pores and skin Improve System Replace Event

On this occasion, gamers can free Contraband Coupons. Right here’s how:

  • Click on ‘Be part of Event’ on the Event Page to take part.
  • Play and full every day missions to earn Event Factors.
  • Acquire factors to earn Contraband Coupons!
  • A number of Contraband Coupons can be utilized to open Contraband crates.
  • Rewards: 90 Contraband Coupons

You possibly can try the Replace 12.1 patch notes for extra particulars on the Weapon Pores and skin Improve System.

Event Schedule
PC: June 2 – June 15, 16:00 KST
Console: June 10 – June 23, 16:00 KST

Methods to discover the Event Page?

  •  On the important foyer display screen, click on on the Care Bundle icon situated on the prime proper nook.
Access the Event Page
Entry the Event Page

