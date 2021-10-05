All next-generation digital versions of Battlefield 2042 now include cross-gen access

Creating an EA Battlefield 2042 A little more accessible across generations. The company announced on Tuesday that the digital standard version of Battlefield 2042 The Cross-Gen Bundle is now included on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, which gives you access to both PS4 and PS5 or Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S versions. Previously, the cross-gen bundle was only available with the more expensive Digital Gold and Ultimate editions Battlefield 2042.

It is important to note that this cross-gen advantage is only added to the digital standard editions for the next-gen consoles. If you buy the Digital Standard Edition on PS4 or Xbox One, where it’s $10 cheaper than the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, you won’t get the cross-gen bundle. The Cross-Gen bundle is also not a substitute for any physical copy of the game.

The game supports full cross progression

Battlefield 2042 However, Full Cross supports progression, so no matter where you play it, your progress will continue as long as you’re playing on a profile connected to the same EA account. If you’re considering getting a next-generation console in the future, but want to start playing Battlefield 2042 Before doing that on your PS4 or Xbox One, you might want to pick up the next-generation Digital Standard Edition so you have free access to the next-gen version of the game down the road.

Battlefield 2042 Will release on November 19. If you want to try it out ahead of launch, EA is hosting a beta that runs from October 6th to the 9th. Those who pre-ordered the game or are EA Play members will be able to play it first, starting October 6th at 3PM ET. The beta will open to everyone on October 8th at 3 a.m. ET. More details can be found in this FAQ on the EA’s website.