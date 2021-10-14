All of a sudden, WhatsApp and Instagram came to a standstill, there was also a problem in running Facebook, the company bid – removing the trouble

There is a sudden setback for those who use social media today. Many users are complaining that their WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook are not working.

Many people say that these apps are not working on Android, iOS and web platforms. In such a situation, a statement has also been issued by Facebook.

Facebook has said that we know that some people are having problems accessing our apps and products. We are working to get things back to normal as soon as possible, and apologize for the inconvenience.

According to the report of DownDetector, there has been a sharp increase in cases of WhatsApp not working for people in all areas on 4 October. Users are having difficulty in sending or receiving new messages. Similar problem is also coming on Instagram.

There is also a problem in posting on these social media platforms due to the server being down. Therefore, users are being urged to use alternative messaging methods like Signal and Telegram until these apps work again.

This is not the first time that apps like WhatsApp have crashed. A similar outage in June shut down popular sites such as Amazon, Reddit and Twitch. The same happened with Zomato, Disney+ Hotstar, PSN, Steam and Paytm in July. A WhatsApp outage was also seen in March 2021.

WhatsApp also issued a statement saying that we are aware that at this time some people are facing problems with the app. We are working to get things back to normal and will send an update as soon as possible. thank you for your patience!

Instagram has also issued a statement on this problem. That said, it’s a bit tough time for Instagram, you might have problems using it. Stay with us, we’re working on it.

