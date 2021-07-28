All of New York City Falls Under C.D.C. Indoor Mask Guidelines

New York City as a whole is currently exceeding the coronavirus transmission threshold set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday in its guidelines recommending that vaccinated people resume wearing masks in indoor public spaces in areas where the virus is raging.

Agency officials said Americans should wear masks indoors in areas of the country that recorded more than 50 new infections per 100,000 population in the previous week, or where more than 8% of tests are positive for infection during this period.

All five of New York City’s counties fall under these parameters. Staten Island, which has become a hotspot for the virus again and has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the city, recorded 109 cases per 100,000 residents last week, according to the CDC in Brooklyn and Manhattan, 78.1 and 70 , 4 cases were recorded, respectively, while the Bronx (58.6) and Queens (56.4) are both closer to the CDC benchmark of 50 cases

CDC officials also called for universal masking in schools, a policy that New York’s public school system, the nation’s largest, had previously said it would keep in place.