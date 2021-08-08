All of the World Records Broken at the Tokyo Olympics
TOKYO – World records are doomed to fall at each Olympic Games, when the world’s greatest athletes compete on the same stage and are pushed further and faster by technological advances. Yet many also wondered if the swampy conditions in and around Tokyo – and the impact of a year of delay – would hamper the expected monumental performances.
But athletes persevered and world records were broken in a handful of sports.
On the track, two Americans broke their own records in the 400-meter hurdles, gazing at the scoreboard in awe. Sydney McLaughlin set a new world record, breaking the one she set earlier this year. Defending Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad clocked the second fastest time in history.
The men’s 400-meter hurdles was a similar story: Norwegian Karsten Warholm and American Rai Benjamin broke the world record. Warholm won the race, erasing his own world record, which he also set this year.
Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela broke a world record for the triple jump that had gone undisputed for over 26 years. In doing so, she became the first Venezuelan woman to win an Olympic gold medal.
Caeleb Dressel set two world records in the swimming pool: one in the 4×100-meter relay with the American team and another in the 100-meter individual butterfly. And weightlifter Lasha Talakhadze of Georgia set three world records, both in lifts and in his total.
World track cycling records have been broken several times during these Olympics. In the men’s team pursuit, a world record fell in the first round and then again in the finals. In the women’s team pursuit, the world record was broken three times in the same day, first in the qualifying rounds and twice in the first round of the competition.
China leaves the Olympics with 88 medals and five new world records in swimming, cycling, shooting and weightlifting.
Here is an overview of all the world records set during the Tokyo Games.
