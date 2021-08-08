All of the World Records Broken at the Tokyo Olympics

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela broke a world record for the triple jump that had gone undisputed for over 26 years. In doing so, she became the first Venezuelan woman to win an Olympic gold medal.

Caeleb Dressel set two world records in the swimming pool: one in the 4×100-meter relay with the American team and another in the 100-meter individual butterfly. And weightlifter Lasha Talakhadze of Georgia set three world records, both in lifts and in his total.

World track cycling records have been broken several times during these Olympics. In the men’s team pursuit, a world record fell in the first round and then again in the finals. In the women’s team pursuit, the world record was broken three times in the same day, first in the qualifying rounds and twice in the first round of the competition.

China leaves the Olympics with 88 medals and five new world records in swimming, cycling, shooting and weightlifting.

Here is an overview of all the world records set during the Tokyo Games.