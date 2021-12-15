All opposition stalwarts including Pawar gathered at Sonia’s house, there was a consultation against the government, Mamta’s party was not invited

After leaving Sonia’s house, Sanjay Raut also said that our agenda is to strengthen the opposition. Tomorrow there will be a meeting again. On the apology of 12 MPs, he said that we will fight. There will be no apology and no apology.

When many strong opposition leaders gathered at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s house on the issue of suspension of twelve MPs, it became clear that the Gandhi family was not in a mood to give up. For some time now, Mamta’s party has been continuously rejecting the Congress. Mamta even says that the Congress has reached the deep fridge. Where to come back is no laughing matter. However, Sonia told all the veterans of the opposition one by one that she is not a weak player of politics.

The special thing is that even the invitation of Mamata’s Trinamool was not sent for this meeting. Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday held a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and several other senior leaders of opposition parties to discuss the common strategy of the opposition in the ongoing winter session of Parliament, reported NDTV. According to the news, the leaders present in the meeting asked Sharad Pawar to talk to the Rajya Sabha chairman and try to find a middle ground on the issue of suspension of MPs.

Along with Pawar, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and DMK leader TR Baalu ​​also attended the meeting, held at Sonia Gandhi’s residence 10 Janpath. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge were also present in this meeting. According to sources, Sonia Gandhi had invited Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for this meeting. These two leaders sent Raut and Balu for the meeting.

Congress says that more such meetings will be held in the coming days so that all opposition parties can be united. After leaving Sonia’s house, Sanjay Raut also said that our agenda is to strengthen the opposition. Tomorrow there will be a meeting again. On the apology of 12 MPs, he said that we will fight. There will be no apology and no apology.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi and leaders of several other opposition parties on Tuesday marched demanding the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members who were suspended for the remaining period of the winter session for indecent conduct in the Upper House during the monsoon session of Parliament. Removed and accused the government of suppressing the voice of the opposition.