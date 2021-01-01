All-rounder Hardik Pandya: Pandya Brothers Swag: Pandya Brothers’ ‘Rockstar’ Mumbai Indians team entry, see how they got to the hotel in a luxury car – Watch the video Hardik Pandya, Krinal Pandya entry Mumbai Indians camp entry in Abu Dhabi next to IPL 14

Mumbai Indians star all-rounders Krinal Pandya and Hardik Pandya have joined the Mumbai camp in Abu Dhabi in the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

The UAE leg of IPL 14 will be played from September 19. The first half of IPL 2021 was postponed due to Kovid-19. On May 4, several players were postponed for corona infection in a tight bio bubble.



The first match in the UAE will be played between Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (CSK v MI). The Mumbai Indians franchise shared a video on its official Twitter handle and wrote, ‘Our Pandya brothers have arrived.’

Hardik also shared a video on his Instagram account in which the two brothers arrive at the team hotel in a luxury car. Meanwhile, Hardik’s entry is like a rock star. Hardik is wearing a stylish hat on his head. The two brothers arrive at the hotel with their bags.

Hardik’s wife Natasha Stankovic and Krunal’s wife Pankhuri have commented after watching the video. Apart from this, this pair of Pandya brothers is also very popular among the fans. Earlier, Dhoni’s team started training after arriving in the UAE.

The first match will be played on October 24 in Sharjah. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings (RCB v CSK) will face each other. 13 matches will be played in Dubai while 10 matches will be played in Sharjah. 8 matches will be played in Abu Dhabi.

