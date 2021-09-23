All-rounder Hardik Pandya: The reason behind Hardik Pandya’s laughter came to light, KL Rahul said – Can’t wait to meet him now – Watch the video of Hardik Pandya playing with son Agastya before KKR match, KL Rahul says, Can’t wait to see him

Highlights Hardik scored a total of 52 runs in the first leg of IPL 2021

Hardik could not play against Chennai in the UAE leg of the IPL

Pandya is not ready to play in the match against KKR on Thursday

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently with the Mumbai Indians in the UAE to play in the IPL 2021. Mumbai did not feature Pandya in the playing XI against Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the second leg of IPL 2021. He is not sure if he will play in today’s match against KR.

Meanwhile, a video of Hardik Pandya is currently going viral on social media in which the boy is seen having fun with Agastya. Hardik wrote in the caption of the video uploaded on the official Instagram handle of the social media, ‘with a red heart emoji,‘ the reason for my laughter ’.



This video of Panda is very much liked by the fans. Team India wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul wrote, ‘Can’t wait to meet him. In addition, Krinal Pandya, Natasha Stankovic and Pankhuri Sharma have reacted with heart emojis.

Then had a little fun with the family

Before the start of IPL 2021’s UAE leg, Hardik was seen having fun with his wife Natasha and son Agastya by the sea in Abu Dhabi. Pandya shared 3 photos on his official Instagram account of social media. This photo was taken in the evening. He captioned the photo, ‘My Babies.’



The first half of IPL 2021 was not good for Hardik

For Hardik, the first half of IPL 2021 in India was nothing special. He was seen struggling on the slow pitches of Chennai. If the Mumbai Indians succeed in winning the title, then Hardik’s role could be crucial, which could be very useful with both batting and the ball.

Coach Jayawardene had told Hardik the reason for not playing

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene had said that Hardik Pandya was dropped as a precaution against the Chennai Super Kings with minor injuries. Jayawardene had said in a post-match virtual press conference, “Hardik suffered a minor injury during practice and we rested him as a precaution. Nothing serious. Hardik Pandya could score only 52 runs in seven matches played in the first phase of IPL 2021. He did not bowl during this period.