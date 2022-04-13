All Russian ground forces have entered Ukraine’s eastern flank: senior US defense official



Moscow, a senior U.S. defense official, reported Wednesday that all of Russia’s ground forces have now entered, shifting its focus to the war against Kyiv nearly 50 days after a battle with Ukraine’s East Coast official.

Security officials fear the Kremlin’s inability to seize the capital, Kyiv, could mean a major offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has launched its second convoy this week and ground forces are flooding the Lunhask region across Ukraine’s northern border, officials say.

The official “I think you’d like to say that all their ground forces are and are Donbas – Luhank Oblast ‘or Donets’ka Oblast’ – and then all the way south from Mariupol to Mykolaiv, sitting down.”

Defense officials warn that Russia’s determination to continue its “special military operation” in a concentrated area like Donbas would mean an even more brutal war ahead.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday ridiculed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack, questioning how many people would have to die before he could step down.

In his address to the nation, he said, “Do you remember how Russia boasted that it would occupy Kyiv in 48 hours? Instead, Ukraine has been resisting the enemy for 48 days.”

“They say people do everything for the sake of the people, for the sake of the Donbas, but even during World War II, the Donbas did not see such atrocities for such a short period of time,” he continued. “At Donbas, the story of the siege of Leningrad was repeated. Did people die or did Leningrad die during the Nazi siege about this? Should they talk about the siege of Mariupol?”

Zelensky said this week that Ukrainian forces were not getting what they needed from allies to end the war in eastern Ukraine quickly before it escalates further.

The Ukrainian president again called on the US and NATO to send aircraft so that his forces could lift the week-long blockade on Mariupol and move Russian forces from taking a larger hold in the region to remove aid.

The U.S. has not provided more than 7 1.7 billion in security assistance since the offensive began but has refused to provide it, fearing that the jets could direct Russian aggression against NATO nations across Ukraine’s borders.

The Biden administration is expected to announce another round of security assistance this week.