All the communities of Jammu and Kashmir are upset with the policies of the center, the Congress chief of the state said – if everyone fights unitedly, then PM Modi will again admit mistakes at 12 o’clock

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir has also questioned the delay in elections in the state. He described the decision to repeal the three agricultural laws as the result of the sacrifice and struggle of the farmers.

Since the return of agricultural laws, the Congress has been continuously attacking the government on many issues. In this sequence, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress has also targeted the Modi government on the issue of Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are troubled. He said- Not only Kashmiris or Muslims but Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims are also troubled in Jammu. If we come together and raise our voice, the day will not be far when PM Modi will say at 12 am that he has made a mistake and he is restoring everything in J&K.

The Congress leader also questioned the delay in elections during this period. Mir said- Why are they delaying elections in Jammu and Kashmir on the pretext of delimitation? Because their surveys have been completed, their intelligence agencies are telling them that they won’t get a single vote if they go to the polls in this situation. Therefore, they are delaying. Mir said this while addressing a convention of party workers in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

He described the decision to repeal the three agricultural laws as the result of the sacrifice and struggle of the farmers. The Congress leader also lauded Rahul Gandhi’s “incomparably strong protest” against the three agriculture laws. Ghulam Ahmad Mir termed the Centre’s decision as a historic victory for the farmers and the Congress.

In this program, State Congress Vice President and former Minister Raman Bhalla said that Jan Jagran program is one of the great efforts of the party to highlight their problems to the people, which they are facing since the Modi government came to power at the Centre. are. He questioned, “What kind of governance is the BJP talking about, in which common people do not have the right to say anything or oppose the unwanted decisions and policies of the government”.

Bhalla described the Congress as the only uniting force in the country, which is committed to empowering and serving the people. Let us tell you that the Congress leadership has also been calling the Modi government and its policies in Kashmir a failure.