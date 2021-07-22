‘All the Streets Are Silent’ Review: Hip-Hop and Skateboarding Collide

In the late ’80s and early’ 90s, long before hypebeasts spent hours waiting for coveted drops outside the Supreme store in SoHo, skateboarders gathered at a tiny Lafayette Street store. There they were smoking and watching skate videos, listening to music and making jokes with friends.

“All the Streets Are Silent,” a documentary by director Jeremy Elkin, is a portrayal of this era, capturing the transformative moment when hip-hop and skate culture converged in New York City. It draws on archival footage of influential people like Justin Pierce and Harold Hunter, among dozens of others, and incorporates new interviews with major actors like Run-DMC’s Fab 5 Freddy and Darryl McDaniels. Throughout, Elkin explores how racial associations with the two subcultures collapsed when their worlds collided.

The film reels in blurry and intimate home videos from the era, courtesy of narrator Eli Gesner, who spent much of his youth filming the scene on his camcorder. There are shots of skaters dodging traffic at Astor Place or partying at the now defunct Club Mars hip-hop nexus. At one point, a young Jay-Z appears, rapping at lightning speed on a breakbeat. The film immerses us in this world, paying a tender and loving tribute to the city’s street culture before it went global.