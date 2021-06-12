All the times V spoke about his past love life and made hilarious confessions





BTS’s V has a number of times spoken about his past love lives and made hilarious feedback. In an episode of Rookie King, BTS members together with RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, and J-Hope spoke about their first loves. Even V shared his one-sided love story with a woman in the past. V determined to admit this love over the cellphone to the lady. Additionally Learn – BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo: Pay attention up, ARMY! This is all which you can anticipate from the upcoming two-day on-line live performance

Nicely, his plan didn’t go as deliberate as the lady didn’t choose his name. V acquired unhappy on his method dwelling. Because it was raining that day, Lee Juck‘s tune “Rain” began enjoying. The workers requested V if he made up this story. To which V mentioned, it was an trustworthy confession about his one-sided love however the half about listening to Lee Juck’s “Rain” was made up! Is not V simply hilarious? Additionally Learn – BTS: Throwback to Jimin-Jungkook’s dramatic struggle in the rain that made Jin, RM evaluate them to a Okay-Drama couple

In one other occasion, throughout BTS’s visitor look in Tremendous Junior Shindong‘s ShimShimTaPa, V was requested if he ever dated earlier than and the good-looking star mentioned he had. V mentioned that when he was in first grade, he chatted with individuals on SayClub, which is an internet messenger. Shindong and the different BTS members burst out in laughter after listening to V’s confession. V additional mentioned that he dated a whole lot of classmates by messaging them on-line and this assertion of his but once more made everybody snicker out loud. Additionally Learn – BTS’ Jin CONFESSED his love for V; what occurred subsequent will blow your thoughts!

V went forward to disclose that he acquired a whole lot of confessions by Sayclub and stopped it as he reached center college. He even mentioned that he has by no means made a face-to-face confession however solely on-line confessions.

In an episode of Run BTS!, V was about to begin a presentation, when he was interrupted by RM. He requested V to inform everybody about his first love. V didn’t utter a single phrase however smiled slightly after listening to RM’s query about his love life. V ignored RM’s query and went forward with his presentation.

