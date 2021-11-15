All these trains of Indian Railways IRCTC returned on the old schedule, 30% tickets will also be cheaper

These 44 trains will run on their old schedule as before, their coaches will neither be increased nor reduced. During the Corona period, it was running under the name of the holiday station. The most important thing is that there will be a 30 percent drop in the fare of these trains.

Indian Railways has removed the station tag from 44 trains. These 44 trains will run on their old schedule as before, their coaches will neither be increased nor reduced. During the Corona period, it was running under the name of the holiday station. The most important thing is that there will be a 30 percent drop in the fare of these trains, which will give a big relief to the passengers.

The special tag has been removed from 44 trains running north-east including Pune-Lucknow, Agra Intercity, LTT Expressway, Jhansi Intercity. This will reduce the rental amount by 30 percent. There will be no reduction in the frequency of these trains. These trains will be operated at their scheduled time from today i.e. Monday. There has been no change in its running time nor has any change in its position. But still the passengers have been informed that they should check the status of their train before leaving the house.

How much rent is being charged in the name of special

Explain that during the Corona period, normal trains were being run by special trains. The fare of these trains was increased and many facilities were also reduced. Passengers are being charged more than Rs.250 in sleeper class, Rs.550 in third AC and Rs.750 in second AC. However, this fare has been decided according to the distance. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav had asked a few days ago to remove the special tag from the trains. After which the station tag is being removed from 44 Northeast-bound trains.

This facility was available earlier

Earlier, the bedroll as well as food were arranged in the AC class in the train. The curtains were also kept on. But now before traveling in the train, bedsheets and blankets as well as food have to be arranged by themselves. While there was a need to reduce the prices, the railways is charging more from the passengers by giving the name of the special train.