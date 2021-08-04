Business

All time high Infosys share achieves new milestone to become fourth India company

16 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
All time high Infosys share achieves new milestone to become fourth India company
Written by admin
All time high Infosys share achieves new milestone to become fourth India company

All time high Infosys share achieves new milestone to become fourth India company

The stock of Infosys had reached an all-time high of Rs 1658.70 with a gain of 1.65 per cent during trading a day earlier. Also, with a gain of 1.39 percent, it closed at Rs 1654.10. The effect of this was that the company’s market cap went beyond Rs 704,495.38 crore.

Infosys
Infosys Share Price rise
ALL TIME HIGH
milestone achieveme
India fourth firm
Reliance Industries
Tata Consultancy Services
HDFC Bank

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘169829146980970’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);

#time #high #Infosys #share #achieves #milestone #fourth #India #company

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment