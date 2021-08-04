All time high Infosys share achieves new milestone to become fourth India company
The stock of Infosys had reached an all-time high of Rs 1658.70 with a gain of 1.65 per cent during trading a day earlier. Also, with a gain of 1.39 percent, it closed at Rs 1654.10. The effect of this was that the company’s market cap went beyond Rs 704,495.38 crore.
