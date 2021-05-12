All we know so far- Technology News, Gadgetclock

All we know so far- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



Final week, Xiaomi introduced that it is going to be launching the Redmi Be aware 10S in India on 13 Could, together with a brand new product class for Redmi India – a smartwatch. The Redmi Be aware 10S is the fourth smartphone within the Be aware 10 collection, which already contains Redmi Be aware 10, Redmi Be aware 10 Professional and Redmi Be aware 10 Professional Max. Now, forward of the launch on Thursday, the Redmi Be aware 10S was noticed on the Google Supported Gadgets record and the Google Play Console itemizing with the mannequin quantity M2101K7BI, by MySmartPrice.

The itemizing confirmed that the smartphone will likely be outfitted with 6 GB RAM, run on Android 11 software program, and will likely be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.

This leak is consistent with the specs of the Redmi Be aware 10S’ world variant.

Redmi Be aware 10s: Anticipated specs

To recall the specs of the Redmi Be aware 10S introduced on the world launch, we can anticipate it to function a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED show. The Redmi Be aware 10S will seemingly be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and will likely be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery, with 33 W quick charging help.

For images, the smartphone could be anticipated to sport quad digital camera setup, together with a 64 MP major digital camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide digital camera, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the entrance, it’s going to seemingly function a 13 MP selfie digital camera.

Redmi smartwatch

Together with the Redmi Be aware 10S, Redmi India can even be launching a brand new smartwatch on the occasion on 13 Could. The teasers and the Xiaomi occasions web page have already revealed that the Redmi smartwatch will sport an Apple Watch-like sq. dial and a Watch Sports activities-like silicon band.

The web site additionally confirms that the Redmi smartwatch will include built-in GPS/GLONASS for navigation and 11 sports activities mode. The Redmi smartwatch can even function sleep monitoring, heart-rate monitoring and guided respiratory. The smartwatch will provide over 200 watch faces.