All Women Discovery Team Find 100 Million Years Old Fossil

Women are often underrepresented by men in archaeological finds. But this month, the team of Geological Survey of India based in Meghalaya has discovered fossils only 100 million years, but their discovery has also included Meghalaya in the list of special states of the country. Know how

This month, a team of Shillong-based geologist Bashisha Iengrai identified fossils of sauropod dinosaur bones of Titanosaurian origin, about 100 million years old, in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills region. The special feature of the research was that it was the first women team of the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

According to Bashisha, this is the first record of sauropods discovered in the Meghalaya region. Bashisha Iengrai, a member of the research team, says that this discovery has made Meghalaya the fifth state in the country where dinosaur fossils have been found.

Earlier fossils of dinosaurs have also been found in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh. Bashisha says that due to the discovery of our team, the attention of the world has been drawn to the Khasi hilly region, which is a matter of pride for us.