All you need to know about Down Syndrome

Antara, a 27-year-old had simply given beginning to her first daughter. A lifetime of hope and expectations lay forward, until the physician stated to her and her husband, “It seems to be like your little woman has a genetic situation we can have to do some checks on her”. What adopted was a flurry of blood checks, a examine of her coronary heart, listening to, eyesight and extra. When the outcomes have been prepared, the brand new mother and father have been instructed: “She has Down syndrome.”

Down syndrome (DS), a situation that impacts one in each 700 hundred births, is normally an opportunity prevalence, usually in households with no historical past of any issues. It’s attributable to an additional copy of Chromosome 21 within the genetic complement of the person. The explanations as to why sure people are born with an additional copy of chromosome 21 when each mother and father are regular aren’t fully understood.

How the physique might be constructed and performance

Each human has genetic materials referred to as chromosomes within the nucleus of the cell: a complete of 46 advanced coils of DNA. Chromosomes are organized in 23 similar pairs, one in all every pair inherited at conception from the daddy and the mom. Every chromosome has a number of genes organized like beads on a string.

Genes comprise instruction manuals that decide how the physique might be constructed and performance. In DS, the additional copy of chromosome 21(containing 225 genes) causes the chromosome depend to be 47 as a substitute of 46. The additional set of genes trigger developmental issues within the youngster.

A particular face, studying difficulties and low muscle tone, congenital coronary heart issues in round half and intestinal obstructions in a 3rd, low thyroid operate, delayed talking and brief grownup peak are amongst the most typical options. Regardless of the medical points, most youngsters with DS are sociable, loving, musically inclined and keen to study.

What do you need to do?

Bringing out one of the best in a toddler with DS requires a optimistic angle within the caregivers and the mother and father. Medically, the child would require a chromosome take a look at (karyotype) to affirm the analysis, coronary heart analysis, thyroid operate, eyesight and listening to checks on the outset.

Abnormalities in any of those may be handled successfully. Extra sustained care is required to enhance muscle tone, swallowing, talking, coordination and general studying. That is normally finished with early intervention in specialised centres.

At college entry, formal developmental evaluation is suggested for optimum training planning. Most kids with DS do nicely in built-in faculties and normally socialize nicely with their friends. Puberty and reproductive wants require session with skilled docs and a few people with DS are in a position to have youngsters.

DS adults are normally unbiased with self-care and a few even take up employment. They operate finest in acquainted and supportive settings.

Likelihood of getting a child with DS

For fogeys who want to know their very own probability of getting a child with DS, there are various checks accessible in early being pregnant. Screening for DS may be finished by early antenatal ultrasound scans mixed with blood checks within the pregnant mom (Double or quadruple marker, non-invasive prenatal testing: NIPT).

Of those, NIPT has a better accuracy charge of 99% and may be finished anytime from the tenth week of being pregnant.

Definitive genetic testing may be carried out in placental samples (CVS from 11 weeks of being pregnant) OR within the fluid surrounding the fetus (amniocentesis from 16 weeks onwards). If a take a look at confirms that the unborn child has DS, the mother and father have the choice to proceed the being pregnant or go for a medical termination.

World Down Syndrome Day

In 1866, John Langdon Down, superintendent of the Royal Earlswood Asylum revealed the primary description of a situation seen in a number of inmates, which got here to be generally known as Down syndrome. Practically 100 years later in 1959, the genetic foundation of DS turned recognized: three copies of chromosome 21 (Trisomy 21).

Annually, March 21 is widely known as World Down Syndrome Day to increase consciousness and to promote medical analysis.

With newer advances, we glance ahead to a future when it is going to be doable to make the well being and high quality of life in youngsters with Down syndrome as “regular” as that of all youngsters.

– Article by Dr Meenakshi Bhat, Professor and Mazumdar-Shaw Analysis Chair, Affiliate Director, Centre for Human Genetics, Bengaluru

